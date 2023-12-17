Lagos Assembly to Pass 2024 Budget as New Year Gift, Says Speaker

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has announced that the 2024 Appropriation Bill will soon be passed into law, intending to present it as a New Year gift to the residents of Lagos. This statement was made during an unscheduled visit by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the Assembly’s budget retreat venue in Abuja. Obasa praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for his support and cooperation with the House, contrasting this positive relationship with the actions of other governors known to obstruct legislative processes.
In his remarks, Obasa commended the Governor for not resorting to extreme measures like sealing up the Assembly complex or removing roofs of Assembly buildings, actions taken by some governors in other states. He described Sanwo-Olu as a leader, brother, and performer who has consistently supported the House in its legislative duties. The Speaker assured that the Assembly is diligently working on the 2024 budget and aims to expedite its approval as a gesture of goodwill to both the Governor and the citizens of Lagos.
Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his response, lauded the Lagos lawmakers for setting a high standard in legislative excellence, which he believes should serve as a model for other states. He emphasized his strong bond with Obasa and expressed confidence in the Assembly’s ability to handle the budget responsibly. Sanwo-Olu also highlighted Lagos State’s leadership role in legislative, executive, and judiciary affairs, encouraging the lawmakers to continue their exemplary work.
The Governor further acknowledged the size of the budget, justifying it by the scale of responsibilities and expectations in Lagos. He expressed his full support for whatever outcome the budget deliberation yields, emphasizing the harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative branches. Sanwo-Olu concluded by stressing the importance of Lagos’ success to the nation, noting that the state’s achievements are closely watched and impactful at the national level.
Editorial:
The commitment of the Lagos State House of Assembly to pass the 2024 Appropriation Bill as a New Year gift is a commendable gesture that reflects a proactive and responsive approach to governance. This decision is not just about meeting a deadline; it symbolizes the Assembly’s dedication to serving the people of Lagos and ensuring the timely implementation of developmental projects and policies.
The harmonious relationship between the Governor and the Assembly, as highlighted by Speaker Obasa, is a crucial element in effective governance. It allows for a smoother legislative process, ensuring that the needs and aspirations of Lagosians are addressed efficiently. This synergy is essential in a state as dynamic and populous as Lagos, where the demands for infrastructural development, social services, and economic growth are immense.
The Governor’s acknowledgement of the Assembly’s high standards sets a positive precedent for other states. It underscores the importance of legislative excellence and lawmakers’ role in shaping their states’ future. The Lagos State Assembly’s commitment to passing the budget promptly is a testament to their understanding of the urgency and significance of their role in governance.
In essence, the actions of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the Governor’s supportive stance indicate a government that prioritizes the welfare of its people. It is a model of governance that other states could emulate, where the focus is on delivering results and meeting the expectations of the populace in a timely and efficient manner.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State, often referred to as the economic capital of Nigeria, has the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) among Nigerian states.
- The Lagos State House of Assembly is known for its robust legislative processes and has pioneered several legislative reforms in Nigeria.
- Presenting a budget as a ‘New Year gift’ is a unique approach that symbolizes commitment and urgency in governance.
- Lagos State’s budgetary allocations have consistently focused on capital expenditure to drive infrastructural development and economic growth.
- The harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative branches in Lagos State serves as a model for effective governance and has contributed significantly to the state’s development.