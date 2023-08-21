Lagos Bus Stops Overtaken by Traders and Miscreants, Leaving Commuters Stranded

Most multi-million naira bus stop shelters erected in parts of Lagos State to serve commuters are no longer being used for their intended purpose. An investigation by PUNCH Metro has revealed that these shelters, designed to protect commuters from harsh weather, have been taken over by miscreants, the mentally challenged, and traders.
In 2018, the then-governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, allocated a N30bn fund to transform public transportation, including the construction of 100 modern bus stops and shelters.
Today, many of these shelters have been occupied by unauthorized individuals, displacing the commuters they were meant to serve.
The story is the same, from Ilasamaja and Cele Bus Stops to Ojota and Ijesha. While commuters are absent from the shelters, traders and miscreants take advantage of the space.
Some of the homeless miscreants even pass the night inside the bus sheds.
At various bus stops, shelters have been turned into shops for lottery terminals, farm produce, and services such as SIM swaps and SIM purchases. Traders reportedly pay a token to undisclosed persons to continue trading unhindered.
The situation in Ojota is no different, with the bus shelter transformed into a haven for the homeless.
Attempts to reach the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, for comments on the matter were unsuccessful.
The alarming takeover of Lagos State’s bus stop shelters by traders and miscreants is more than a mere inconvenience to commuters; it’s a symptom of a broader failure in urban planning and governance.
These shelters, constructed with significant investment, enhanced public transportation and comforted the state’s numerous commuters.
The fact that these shelters have been overtaken highlights a lack of oversight and enforcement by the relevant authorities.
It raises questions about the effectiveness of urban planning and the commitment to maintaining public infrastructure.
While traders and miscreants in these shelters may seem minor, it reflects a deeper problem of space management and law enforcement in public areas.
The shelters’ occupation by unauthorized individuals deprives commuters of their intended benefits and poses potential security risks.
The state government must take immediate action to reclaim these shelters and ensure they serve their intended purpose. This includes regular monitoring, enforcement of existing regulations, and collaboration with local communities to maintain the shelters.
The situation also calls for a comprehensive review of urban planning and public space management in Lagos State. The shelter’s takeover is a warning sign that must not be ignored.
It’s a call for responsible governance, thoughtful planning, and a commitment to the welfare of the people.
