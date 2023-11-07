Lagos Cracks Down on Illegal Waterfront Construction

The Lagos State Government has taken a firm stance against unauthorised construction by sealing an eight-storey building owned by Mikano Company on Queens Drive in Ikoyi. The company had previously ignored a stop work order, prompting the government to threaten demolition if compliance was not met.
During a joint inspection, Commissioners Ekundayo Alebiosu of Waterfront Infrastructure Development and Dr. Olumide Olayinka of Physical Planning and Urban Development expressed dissatisfaction with the firm’s non-compliance. They refuted claims that the government overlooks such violations due to the parties involved.
Alebiosu emphasised the importance of due process and adherence to regulations, stating that the government has received several petitions and complaints about the construction. He pointed out that the firm must obtain necessary documents, including environmental impact assessments and transport impact assessments, before proceeding with construction.
Dr Olayinka warned that the government would intensify its enforcement efforts, with quit notices and subsequent demolitions for those who fail to comply with the state’s physical planning laws.
He urged those engaged in unauthorised construction to regularise their activities and warned of a heavy crackdown on the waterfront corridor.
Editorial
The Lagos State Government’s action against the illegal construction along the waterfront corridor is a necessary measure to preserve the integrity of the city’s infrastructure and ensure public safety. The enforcement of building regulations is crucial in preventing the haphazard development that can lead to disasters, as seen in past incidents of building collapses in Lagos.
We advocate for a balanced approach that respects the rights of property owners while enforcing the law. The government needs to provide clear guidelines and support to help builders comply with regulations. At the same time, the government must remain firm in its resolve to prevent unlawful construction, which can have dire consequences for the environment and the city’s aesthetics.
The collaboration between the Waterfront Infrastructure Development and Physical Planning and Urban Development departments should serve as a model for other states in Nigeria. It is through such coordinated efforts that urban development can be managed effectively, ensuring that growth is sustainable and orderly.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is known for its extensive and often luxurious waterfront developments, which have become a hallmark of the city’s real estate market.
- The enforcement of building codes and regulations is a critical function of urban development authorities worldwide to ensure safety and sustainability.
- Mikano Company, known for its construction and electrical generator business, is a significant player in Nigeria’s industrial sector.
- The concept of a ‘stop work order’ is a legal instrument used by city planners and government authorities to halt construction activities that violate regulations.
- Regularising construction activities involves obtaining the necessary permits and approvals to ensure that buildings meet safety and environmental standards.