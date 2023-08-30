Lagos Disburses N2.017bn in Retirement Benefits to 644 Retirees

The Lagos State Government has disbursed N2.017 billion as retirement benefits to 644 retirees. The announcement was made by Mr. Babalola Obilana, the Director-General of the Lagos State Pension Commission, during the 101st batch Retirement Bond Certificate presentation.
Obilana stated that the payment covers the retirees’ past service benefits before initiating the Contributory Pension Scheme in 2007. The event celebrated the retirees’ years of service to Lagos State, acknowledging their dedication and contributions.
Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mr Olawale Musa, praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for prioritising the welfare of retired public service workers.
He also advised the retirees to be prudent in their financial decisions and to seek advice from LASPEC or the ministry for any pension-related queries.
Editorial
The disbursement of N2.017 billion to 644 retirees by the Lagos State Government is a commendable step towards ensuring the welfare of those who have served the state. However, this should not be a one-off event but a consistent practice.
The retirees have dedicated years of their lives to public service, and it’s only fair that they are adequately compensated upon retirement.
While the financial aspect is crucial, there’s also a need for a comprehensive post-retirement support system.
This includes healthcare benefits, re-skilling programs, and psychological support to help retirees transition into this new phase of life.
Moreover, the government should also focus on creating awareness about financial literacy among retirees.
The advice to be prudent is sound but needs to be backed by educational programs that equip retirees with the skills to manage their finances effectively.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is the most populous state in Nigeria, with an estimated population of over 14 million.
- The state contributes about 30% to Nigeria’s GDP.
- Lagos is considered the economic and financial hub of Nigeria.
- The Lagos State Pension Commission was established in 2004 to manage and administer pension matters in the state.
- Lagos State has one of Nigeria’s most robust pension schemes, with a Contributory Pension Scheme in place since 2007.