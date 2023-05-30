Lagos Governor Vows Economic Revival: Promises Riches for the State and Nation

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the serving governor of Lagos, has vowed to Nigerian citizens and Lagos residents that his administration will relentlessly generate economic opportunities within the state.
Reaffirming Lagos’ vital role, Sanwo-Olu claimed that the state would not merely be Nigeria’s powerhouse but operate at maximum capacity to generate wealth for the nation. This announcement was made after his inauguration for a second term as governor on Monday.
“We will tirelessly labour to transform Lagos into a state abundant in economic prospects, with durable and resilient infrastructure, and a prevailing rule of law,” he declared.
“Our aspirations for Lagos extend beyond physical infrastructure and economic indices. We envisage Lagos as a beacon of cultural vibrancy, intellectual capacity, and humanistic ideals. A Lagos that not only propels Nigeria’s economy but also nurtures the soul of our nation,” Sanwo-Olu professed.
Despite his optimism, Sanwo-Olu expressed regret over the significant losses suffered by the state in the wake of the #EndSARS protests in 2020, among other calamities.
The peaceful #EndSARS protests spiralled into the most violent wave of unrest Lagos has experienced in nearly 30 years, causing losses worth tens of billions of Naira in public and private property, he lamented.
“Along with these protests, our beloved state and its inhabitants have faced other disasters over the past four years, including a series of fatal building collapses and a severe gas explosion in Abule-Ado, among others,” he added.
Editorial
Unleashing Lagos’ Economic Potential: An Ambitious Commitment
On the heels of his second-term inauguration, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sets an ambitious course for economic rejuvenation in Nigeria’s powerhouse city. His vision extends beyond infrastructure and numbers, aiming for a Lagos that shines as a beacon of culture, intellect, and humanity.
The governor’s declarations echo the hopes of many Nigerians and Lagosians yearning for socio-economic improvements. The commitment to creating economic opportunities and fostering resilient infrastructure underscores the urgent need for the state to recover from recent adversities.
However, Sanwo-Olu’s detractors point to the unforeseen disasters that have occurred in Lagos in the last term – the #EndSARS protests, terminal building collapses, and the tragic gas explosion in Abule-Ado – as signals of an administration struggling to navigate crisis management.
The setbacks are undeniable and should not detract from the forward-thinking agenda Sanwo-Olu has laid out. Instead, they underscore the need for proactive governance and infrastructural improvements to safeguard Lagos’ future.
The task before Sanwo-Olu and his administration is not insignificant. Delivering these promises will require strategic planning, resilience, and widespread collaboration. To realise this vision, his administration must work tirelessly with the private sector, local communities, and other stakeholders.
Yet, it is not a task for the government alone. Lagosians and all Nigerians must embrace this renewed commitment to growth, engaging critically with the process and holding those in power accountable.
As we monitor Sanwo-Olu’s second term, remember this pledge and demand transparency, accountability, and progress.
After all, a thriving Lagos equates to a prosperous Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is Nigeria’s economic powerhouse, contributing about 30% to the nation’s GDP.
- The #EndSARS protests in Lagos resulted in a loss of tens of billions of Naira in public and private property.
- Lagos is not just about commerce; it’s also a rich cultural hub boasting a vibrant arts and entertainment scene.
- Lagos has faced several infrastructural challenges in the last four years, including terminal building collapses and a massive gas explosion in Abule-Ado.
- Despite these challenges, the Lagos State Government remains committed to developing the state into a beacon of cultural vibrancy, intellectual prowess, and humanistic values.
