Lawan: 9th Senate Passes 500 Bills in Four Years, a Historic Feat

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced that the 9th Senate passed a record-setting 500 bills over four years. He revealed this achievement during the valedictory session for the outgoing senators of the 9th Assembly on Saturday.
“As we part ways today, I am filled with a blend of emotions. There’s a feeling of accomplishment for our collective efforts and achievements. Above all, I feel grateful to God Almighty for the opportunity to serve the Nigerian people and be part of this distinguished legislative institution, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Lawan said.
Reflecting on the Senate’s significant accomplishments during the last four years, Lawan emphasized that the 9th Senate introduced and successfully passed critical legislation to reform and promote the economy and enhance transparency in government processes.
“By June 10, we had presented over 1,129 Bills on the Senate floor, and over 500 of these were successfully passed. The President assented to 131 of these Bills, a record-breaking achievement in Nigeria’s legislative history,” he proudly declared.
Lawan highlighted that just a few days ago, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had assented to two Bills passed by the 9th National Assembly. These include the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.37) Bill, 2023, which extends the retirement age of high court judges and others from 65 to 70 years.
The President also assented to the Electricity Act 2023, replacing the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act of 2005.
In addition to their legislative responsibilities, Lawan said that the 9th Senate also worked diligently to represent the concerns of their constituents.
“We put forward 361 motions and passed 488 resolutions to draw the government’s attention to specific issues and request their intervention.”
Lawan thanked his colleagues for electing him President of the 9th Senate.
He described his tenure as an honour and privilege, serving as a member of the respected legislative body and presiding over its activities during a defining moment in Nigeria’s history.
Editorial
Senate’s Record-Breaking Legislative Achievements: Setting a Benchmark for Democracy in Nigeria
Senate President Ahmad Lawan’s announcement that the 9th Senate passed 500 bills over four years is a testament to the diligent work of the senators but also a significant milestone for Nigeria’s legislative history.
This achievement underscores the capacity of democratic institutions to effectively address the nation’s challenges when they work together and prioritize the welfare of the people they serve.
The range of legislation passed, from economic reforms to transparency in government processes, demonstrates the Senate’s commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges facing Nigeria.
The consent given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to two key bills recently passed by the 9th National Assembly reinforces the notion of practical cooperation between different arms of the government.
This landmark achievement, however, should not be an end in itself. It should serve as a benchmark for subsequent assemblies to meet and surpass.
While the number of bills passed is impressive, the objective measure of success lies in their implementation and the tangible impact on the lives of Nigerians.
The incoming 10th Senate should take up the mantle with a commitment to legislative excellence, focusing on passing bills of utmost relevance to Nigeria’s socioeconomic and political development.
Did You Know?
- The Senate is the upper chamber of Nigeria’s bicameral legislature, the National Assembly. It consists of 109 senators: three from each of the 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory.
- The 9th Senate presided over by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, was inaugurated on June 11, 2019.