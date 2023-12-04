Lawmaker Urges Benue Governor to Balance Prayer and Governance Duties

Austin Asema Achado, a member of the House of Representatives representing Gwer West/Gwer East Federal Constituency, has advised Benue State Governor Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia to adjust his prayer schedule to focus on governance better. The lawmaker emphasized the need for the governor to be more accessible to the electorate and to prioritize official duties alongside his spiritual commitments.
Achado expressed concerns about reports of the governor’s extensive daytime prayer sessions leading to delays or cancellations of official engagements. He suggested that the governor could shift his long prayer hours to the night, allowing more time during the day for fulfilling gubernatorial responsibilities. According to Achado, this adjustment would ensure that the governor’s duties are effectively managed while respecting his personal spiritual practices.
The lawmaker also highlighted the importance of consultation in governance, urging Governor Alia to regularly seek input from diverse voices, including party leadership at all levels. Achado stressed that such consultation is crucial for informed decision-making and fostering transparency and inclusivity in governance.
Additionally, Achado advised the governor to demonstrate integrity in interactions with political leaders, emphasizing honesty, fairness, and professionalism. He noted that collaborative efforts with political leaders are essential for achieving common goals and uniting stakeholders for the development of the state.
Editorial
The recent advice from Representative Austin Asema Achado to Benue State Governor Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia serves as a poignant reminder of the delicate balance required in leadership, especially when personal beliefs intersect with public duties. The suggestion to reschedule prayer hours to nighttime, thereby freeing up daytime for official responsibilities, is practical advice and a call for effective time management in governance.
As observers of political leadership, we recognize the importance of spiritual devotion in personal life, especially in a culturally rich and diverse society like Nigeria. However, the primary responsibility of an elected official is to serve the people effectively and efficiently. Balancing personal beliefs with public duties is a hallmark of effective leadership.
Governor Alia’s commitment to his faith is commendable, but as Achado rightly points out, the state’s and its people’s needs must take precedence during working hours. The suggestion to shift prayer times is a practical solution that respects the governor’s spiritual practices while ensuring that the state’s governance does not suffer.
The emphasis on consultation and inclusivity in decision-making is critical to democratic governance. Engaging with a wide range of voices and stakeholders enriches the decision-making process and builds trust and cooperation among the populace.
As we reflect on this advice, let us remember that the essence of good governance lies in balancing various aspects of life while prioritizing the needs and welfare of the people. Effective leadership requires adaptability, inclusivity, and a commitment to serving the public above all else.
Did You Know?
- Benue State, located in the middle belt region of Nigeria, is often called the “Food Basket of the Nation” due to its rich agricultural resources.
- The Nigerian Constitution provides for freedom of religion, and the country is known for its diverse religious landscape, including Christianity, Islam, and traditional beliefs.
- Effective time management is crucial for political leaders, balancing various responsibilities, including governance, constituency engagement, and personal commitments.
- Consultative governance, involving various stakeholders in decision-making processes, is increasingly recognized as a best practice for democratic leadership.
- Benue State has a history of producing influential political figures who have played significant roles in Nigeria’s political landscape.