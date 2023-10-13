Legal Expert Urges Action Amidst Governor Akeredolu’s Absence

Legal practitioner, Mr Allen Sowore, has expressed concern over Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu’s prolonged stay in Ibadan, despite returning to Nigeria last month from a medical vacation in Germany.
Sowore has called upon the state House of Assembly to act, citing the governor’s absence as a detriment to the state’s affairs. In a statement, he suggested that the Assembly adopt the doctrine of necessity in alignment with the Constitution, referencing the historical context of Goodluck Jonathan acting as President during Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s health crisis.
Sowore highlighted that Akeredolu has been notably absent since 3rd April 2023, and despite submitting a resumption letter to the Assembly, has not been visibly active in governance since his return.
The lawyer also proposed the application of Section 190 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, recommending a resolution that mandates the deputy governor to act as governor, and Section 189 (4), suggesting the establishment of a medical panel to assess the governor’s health, if deemed necessary.
Sowore emphasized the importance of these actions to prevent potential anarchy and ensure continuous governance in Ondo State.
Editorial
The ongoing situation in Ondo State, marked by the conspicuous absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, brings to light a critical juncture where governance and constitutional adherence intersect.
The doctrine of necessity, which is being proposed, is not unfamiliar in the Nigerian political landscape, having been previously invoked during President Yar’Adua’s tenure. It serves as a mechanism to ensure that the machinery of government continues to function, even amidst unforeseen circumstances.
We believe that the stability of governance, particularly in a state, is paramount and should not be compromised by the physical absence of a leader. The doctrine of necessity, while a viable option, must be approached with utmost caution and adherence to legal and ethical standards to prevent setting a precedent that may be exploited in future scenarios.
In this light, we advocate for a transparent and judicious application of the constitutional provisions that govern scenarios like this. The Ondo State House of Assembly must act not just in compliance with the law, but also in a manner that upholds the trust and welfare of the citizens of the state.
Did You Know?
- The doctrine of necessity was notably applied in Nigeria in 2010, facilitating Goodluck Jonathan’s ascension to Acting President during President Yar’Adua’s medical absence.
- Ondo State, often referred to as the ‘Sunshine State’, is located in the Southwestern region of Nigeria and is known for its agricultural prowess.
- Rotimi Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has been serving as the Governor of Ondo State since 2017.
- The Nigerian Constitution provides clear guidelines under Sections 189 and 190 for scenarios where a governor is unable to perform the functions of his office.
- The Ondo State House of Assembly, like other state assemblies, plays a pivotal role in governance, including making laws and ensuring checks and balances within the state government.