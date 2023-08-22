Minister Vows to Enact President’s ‘Renewed Hope’ for Solid Minerals

Dele Alake, the newly appointed Minister of Solid Minerals, has assured the public of his commitment to implementing President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for the solid minerals sector.
During his assumption of duty at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, Alake expressed his team’s dedication to galvanizing the sector in line with the President’s directive.
He also revealed plans for an upcoming unveiling of a roadmap for the sector. Alake emphasized the need for results, stating,
“We won’t allow bottlenecks to stifle our set goals, it is either you shape in or you ship out.”
He also noted the global shift in attention towards solid minerals as hydrocarbon fades out.
The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, spoke about the country’s ambition to join the G-20 industrialized nations and the government’s focus on steel production.
He announced plans to kickstart the Ajaokuta Steel machine, emphasizing that Nigeria cannot afford to fail in steel production.
The Minister of State, Steel Development, Maigari Uba Ahmadu, called for stakeholder collaboration to achieve their goals.
Editorial
The announcement by the newly sworn-in Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, to implement President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for the solid minerals sector marks a significant step towards sustainable development in Nigeria.
The emphasis on solid minerals is crucial when global attention is shifting away from hydrocarbon.
The commitment to eliminating bottlenecks and unveiling a roadmap for the sector signifies a proactive approach to harnessing Nigeria’s rich mineral resources.
However, the success of this agenda requires more than mere promises.
It demands a comprehensive strategy that includes collaboration with stakeholders, investment in technology, transparent governance, and adherence to environmental standards.
The focus on steel production, as highlighted by the Minister of Steel Development, is equally vital.
The kickstarting of the Ajaokuta Steel machine must be executed with precision, ensuring quality, sustainability, and alignment with the broader industrialization goals.
The ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda offers a vision for the future where Nigeria’s solid minerals sector plays a central role in economic growth and diversification.
It’s a vision that requires dedication, innovation, and collaboration.
By embracing this path, Nigeria can unlock its potential and pave the way for a prosperous and sustainable future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is rich in solid minerals, including coal, limestone, lead, zinc, and gold.
- The solid minerals sector has the potential to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP and create employment opportunities.
- The Ajaokuta Steel Company, once fully operational, could become one of the largest steel mills in Africa.
- The global shift towards solid minerals reflects the growing demand for sustainable energy and industrial materials.
- A successful solid minerals strategy requires a multifaceted approach, including regulatory reforms, infrastructure development, and community engagement.