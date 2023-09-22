Minister Wike Revokes Abuja Lands of High-Profile Nigerians

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has taken a bold step. He revoked 165 lands in Abuja. Some of these lands belonged to Nigeria’s elite.
A document from the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olushade Adeshola, provides clarity. The lands faced revocation due to breaches of the Right of Occupancy terms.
Specifically, they were not developed as required.
Among the affected are notable figures. Former Senate Chief Whip Udoma Udoma is one of them.
Senator Liyel Imoke, ex-Cross River Governor, is another. The list also includes Ufot Ekaette, the first Minister of Niger Delta.
Late publisher Sam Nda-Isaiah was not spared either. Wike had earlier committed to enforcing the Abuja Land Use Act.
He stated he would act, irrespective of the personalities involved.
Editorial:
The revocation of 165 lands in Abuja by Nyesom Wike is a pivotal move. It showcases the government’s commitment to upholding legal standards.
This action resonates beyond just land ownership. It sets a governance precedent.
For too long, whispers about the elite manipulating rules have persisted. This decision directly challenges such narratives.
Land in Abuja is a valuable commodity. The “non-development” reason for revocation is intriguing.
Were these lands genuinely acquired for development?
Or were they strategic assets awaiting a profitable resale?
The government’s move is commendable. But it marks the start of a broader journey.
These lands should now benefit the community. They could be used for public amenities or affordable housing projects.
The subsequent allocation process must be transparent. It’s crucial to avoid any semblance of favouritism or bias.
Did You Know?
- Abuja replaced Lagos as Nigeria’s capital in 1991.
- Aso Rock, a 400-metre monolith, is Abuja’s iconic landmark.
- Abuja’s design is one of Africa’s few planned cities.
- The Millennium Park, Abuja’s most enormous, was inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003.
- Abuja’s National Mosque, with its golden dome, ranks among Africa’s most significant.