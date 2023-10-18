Moghalu Urges 50% Pay Reduction for Political Leaders Amid Economic Strain

Kingsley Moghalu, a renowned economist and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has put forth a recommendation for a significant 50% reduction in the salaries and allowances of political office holders, including members of the National Assembly (NASS). This suggestion comes in light of the prevailing economic challenges faced by the nation. Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Moghalu highlighted that despite the economic strain following the removal of the petroleum subsidy, Nigeria’s governance approach still promotes lavishness among its political leaders.
Moghalu emphasised the need for a change in the governance culture, starting from the presidency and extending to the National Assembly.
He stated, “The culture of governance is a very important issue that needs to be addressed and the tone has to be set from the top – from the presidency down.”
He further added that the National Assembly, which consumes a significant portion of resources, should also introspect and make necessary changes.
Drawing comparisons with Scandinavian countries where leaders use public transport or even bicycles, Moghalu criticised Nigeria’s governance for prioritising personal interests over public service. He also expressed concerns over the country’s borrowing habits, pointing out that the funds are often not utilised appropriately.
Editorial:
We, at Yohaig NG, believe that Kingsley Moghalu’s recommendation is not just timely but also essential. The current economic climate demands austerity and it’s only fitting that our leaders lead by example. The lavish lifestyles and excessive spending of political officeholders have long been a point of contention. It’s high time they align their financial practices with the realities faced by the majority of Nigerians.
The comparison with Scandinavian countries is apt. When leaders of developed nations can adopt humble lifestyles, why can’t our leaders do the same? The essence of leadership is service, and service requires sacrifice. A 50% cut in salaries and allowances is not just symbolic; it’s a step towards rebuilding trust with the populace. It sends a clear message that leaders are in tune with the challenges faced by the average Nigerian and are willing to make personal sacrifices for the greater good.
However, salary cuts alone won’t suffice. We need a holistic change in our governance culture. This includes transparency in government dealings, judicious use of borrowed funds, and policies that prioritise the welfare of the masses over personal gains. It’s time for our leaders to demonstrate true leadership, and this recommendation by Moghalu is a step in the right direction.
Did You Know?
- Kingsley Moghalu served as the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), playing a pivotal role in the nation’s financial sector.
- Petroleum subsidy removal has been a significant factor contributing to the current economic challenges in Nigeria.
- Scandinavian countries, known for their high standards of living, often have leaders who adopt simple lifestyles, including using public transport.
- Nigeria’s debt profile has been a growing concern, with questions raised about the utilisation of borrowed funds.
- The National Assembly in Nigeria has often been under scrutiny for its high expenditure, especially in comparison to other sectors.