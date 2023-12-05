N15.9 Billion Allocated for Tinubu and Shettima’s Travel Expenses in 2024

In a significant budgetary allocation in 2024, President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima and their aides are set to spend a substantial N15.961 billion on international and domestic travel. This figure emerges from the 2024 Appropriation Bill, which is currently under the scrutiny of the National Assembly.
The proposed budget details that President Tinubu is expected to allocate N6.992 billion for his foreign travels, while an additional N638.535 million is earmarked for his domestic journeys. Vice President Shettima’s travel expenses are also noteworthy, with N1.847 billion planned for his international and local travels, including N1.229 billion for trips abroad and N618.399 million for travels within the country.
A significant N6.484 billion is designated for the international and local travels of the Villa Headquarters. If approved by the federal legislature, this budget proposal underscores the administration’s commitment to extensive travel as part of its governance strategy.
Editorial
A critical analysis is imperative as we delve into the proposed 2024 budget, particularly the N15.961 billion earmarked for the travel expenses of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and their aides. This substantial allocation speaks volumes about the priorities and operational dynamics of the current administration.
Firstly, the sheer scale of the budget for travel indicates an administration poised for extensive diplomatic and administrative engagements, both domestically and internationally. The allocation of nearly N7 billion for the President’s foreign travels alone suggests a strategic emphasis on bolstering Nigeria’s global presence and fostering international partnerships. Similarly, the allocation for domestic travel reflects a commitment to maintaining a solid presence and oversight across the nation.
However, this allocation also raises questions about fiscal prudence and balancing priorities in a nation grappling with various socio-economic challenges. While global engagement and national oversight are crucial, the government must ensure that such expenditures yield tangible benefits for the country and its citizens. It is essential to balance the costs of such travels and the potential returns regarding foreign investment, diplomatic gains, and national development.
We advocate for a transparent and accountable approach to managing these travel expenses. The government must provide clear justifications for these allocations and ensure that every naira spent contributes to the nation’s progress. The administration must also remain aware of the public’s perception and the need for fiscal responsibility, especially in economic strain.
In echoing our opening thesis, while the allocation for travel in the 2024 budget highlights the administration’s commitment to active governance and international diplomacy, it also necessitates a careful and accountable approach to ensure that these expenses translate into tangible benefits for Nigeria and its people.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s 2023 budget was the largest in its history, totalling N21.83 trillion, reflecting the government’s expansive fiscal policy.
- The Nigerian Presidential Air Fleet, one of the largest in Africa, consists of several aircraft used for the President’s and Vice President’s travels.
- Nigeria ranks as Africa’s largest economy, with its GDP surpassing $440 billion in 2022.
- The National Assembly of Nigeria, responsible for scrutinizing and approving the national budget, consists of 109 Senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives.
- Nigeria’s foreign policy has historically focused on Africa, emphasizing peacekeeping, economic cooperation, and regional stability.