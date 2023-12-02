National Assembly to Pass N27.5tn ‘Renewed Hope’ Budget Amid Worries

The Nigerian National Assembly is poised to pass the 2024 Appropriation Bill, valued at N27.5 trillion, on December 19. This decision follows the bill’s second reading, the ‘Renewed Hope’ budget. Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau indicated that the budget might be passed before the Christmas and New Year break.
During the deliberations, senators praised President Bola Tinubu for his intentions for the country but expressed concerns over the lack of detailed information in the budget. The budget, which President Tinubu presented earlier, aims to reduce the budget deficit to N9.18 trillion, representing 3.88% of the GDP, a decrease from the previous year’s N13.78 trillion deficit.
Tinubu’s administration plans to finance the deficit through new borrowings, privatisation proceeds, and multilateral and bilateral loan drawdowns. The President also aims to limit inflation to 21.4% in 2024 and increase the revenue-to-GDP ratio from under 10% to 18% during his term.
Senators raised various issues during the debate, including the need to address unemployment, insecurity, high debt servicing, and the state of the power sector. Concerns were also voiced about the budget’s allocation to education, which falls short of the UNESCO recommendation, and the enveloping budgeting system, which some senators criticised as a source of corruption.
The House of Representatives also passed the budget for a second reading, with members calling for increased allocations to education and health. The debate highlighted the need for more investment in the oil sector, improved oversight of security agencies, and attention to the plight of rural residents affected by fuel subsidy removal.
Editorial
The National Assembly’s impending passage of the N27.5 trillion ‘Renewed Hope’ budget for 2024 is a critical juncture in Nigeria’s economic trajectory. While the budget’s title reflects optimism, the concerns raised by lawmakers during the debate underscore the complexities and challenges inherent in managing a nation’s finances.
As a collective, we must acknowledge the importance of a detailed and transparent budgetary process. As several senators pointed out, the lack of detailed information in the budget is a significant concern. A budget is not just a financial document; it reflects a nation’s priorities and a roadmap for its future. Therefore, every aspect of the budget must be scrutinised and understood by those responsible for its passage and implementation.
The issues raised during the debate, such as unemployment, insecurity, and the state of the power sector, are critical to Nigeria’s development. Addressing these challenges requires not just financial allocation but a strategic and holistic approach. For instance, the high unemployment rate and its link to insecurity cannot be overstated. Investment in skill development and job creation is essential to ensure a stable and prosperous society.
The concerns about the budget’s allocation to education and the enveloping budgeting system highlight the need for reforms in budgetary practices. Education is a fundamental development pillar, and adequate investment in this sector is non-negotiable. Similarly, the call for a departure from the enveloping budgeting system, seen as a source of corruption, is a step towards greater accountability and efficiency in public spending.
As the budget moves towards its final passage, all stakeholders must engage in a constructive and comprehensive review to ensure that it truly represents the ‘Renewed Hope’ for Nigeria. A fiscal and moral imperative is a budget that addresses the nation’s pressing needs and lays a solid foundation for sustainable development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Budget Process: Nigeria’s budget process involves several stages, including preparation, approval by the executive, presentation to the National Assembly, legislative scrutiny, and final approval.
- UNESCO’s Education Budget Recommendation: UNESCO recommends that countries allocate at least 26% of their national budget to education, a target Nigeria is striving to meet.
- Nigeria’s Public Debt: Nigeria’s public debt has been rising over the years, prompting debates on sustainable borrowing and debt management strategies.
- Inflation in Nigeria: Inflation has been a persistent challenge in Nigeria, affecting the cost of living and economic stability.
- Public-Private Partnerships in Nigeria: Nigeria has increasingly turned to public-private partnerships (PPPs) to finance critical infrastructure projects, aiming to leverage private sector efficiency and investment.