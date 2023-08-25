New Minister Vows to Unlock Nigeria’s Economic Potential

Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the newly inaugurated Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, has pledged to harness the capabilities of his ministry, its parastatals, agencies, and partners to unlock Nigeria’s economic potential.
Bagudu made this commitment during his resumption ceremony in Abuja.
He is among the 45 ministers recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu.
Bagudu emphasized that the current national challenges offer a generational opportunity to plan and implement well-thought-out interventions.
He assured the ministry would help the administration navigate the current economic hurdles and provide immediate, sustainable solutions.
He also promised to initiate reforms that would enhance the contributions of the parastatals under his ministry.
Editorial
Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu’s appointment and subsequent pledge to unlock Nigeria’s economic potential come at a critical time.
The nation faces numerous challenges, from inflation to unemployment, and the need for effective economic planning has never been more urgent.
Bagudu’s promise to leverage his ministry’s resources is commendable, but actionable plans must back it.
The government should prioritize transparency and accountability in the implementation of these plans.
It should also engage various stakeholders, including the private sector and civil society, to ensure that the economic policies are inclusive and effective.
The ministry must act swiftly to translate these promises into tangible results that improve the lives of Nigerians.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, with diverse sectors, including oil and gas, agriculture, and telecommunications.
- The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is crucial in shaping the country’s fiscal policies.
- Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has previously served as the Governor of Kebbi State.
- The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is a crucial agency under the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning responsible for providing statistical information.
- President Bola Tinubu, who recently appointed the new ministers, has a background in accounting and has served as the Governor of Lagos State.