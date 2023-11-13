Nigerian National Assembly Vows Swift Action on 2024 Budget

Despite the delay in President Bola Tinubu’s presentation of the 2024 Appropriation Bill, the Nigerian National Assembly has pledged to expedite its processing to meet the December 31 deadline. This commitment is in line with maintaining the January to December budget cycle, a change implemented by the ninth Assembly in 2019.
Concerns had been raised over the delay in presenting the 2024 budget, with some experts doubting President Tinubu’s ability to meet the December deadline. However, sources from the Presidency have indicated that the President plans to present the bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on November 20, 2023, ensuring the continuation of the January-December budget cycle.
The proposed budget for 2024, announced by the Minister of Budget and National Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, is set at N26tn. This marks a significant increase from the previous year’s executive proposal of N20.51tn.
Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu assured that the National Assembly would commence work immediately after the budget’s presentation. The process involves interactions with various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) for budget defence, which is expected to be efficient due to the concurrent sitting of different committees.
The Senate Committee on Appropriation, chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola, also reassured that the Senate would thoroughly review the budget without breaking the tradition of the January to December cycle.
The House of Representatives, represented by its spokesman Akin Rotimi, echoed similar sentiments, expressing readiness to work on the Appropriation Bill as soon as it is received, emphasizing the commitment to the nation’s interest.
Editorial
The Nigerian National Assembly’s resolve to handle the 2024 budget with urgency is a positive step towards ensuring economic stability and progress. The delay in the budget presentation by President Tinubu had raised concerns, but the Assembly’s commitment to maintaining the January to December budget cycle is reassuring.
This approach is crucial for several reasons. Firstly, it allows for better planning and execution of government projects and initiatives. A timely budget ensures that funds are allocated and disbursed efficiently, reducing the risk of project delays and cost overruns. Secondly, it instils confidence in the nation’s economic management, both domestically and internationally.
However, the increase in the proposed budget to N26tn raises questions about fiscal responsibility and debt management. While it is essential to invest in development and infrastructure, it is equally important to ensure that such spending does not lead to unsustainable debt levels.
The National Assembly must exercise due diligence in reviewing the budget. This involves not just a swift passage but a thorough examination of allocations to ensure they align with national priorities and contribute to sustainable development. The focus should be on sectors that drive economic growth, such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare, while also ensuring fiscal prudence.
The National Assembly’s role in shaping Nigeria’s economic future through the budget process is pivotal. They must balance the need for urgency with thorough scrutiny to ensure that the 2024 budget serves the best interests of the nation.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian National Assembly consists of two chambers: the Senate and the House of Representatives, playing a critical role in the country’s legislative process.
- The January to December budget cycle, adopted by Nigeria, aligns with the calendar year, facilitating better planning and execution of government projects.
- Nigeria’s budget process involves several stages, including preparation, submission, legislative review, approval, and implementation.
- The concept of fiscal responsibility is crucial in budgeting, emphasizing the need for government spending to be sustainable and within the country’s economic means.
- Public participation in the budget process, though limited, is an emerging concept in Nigeria, aiming to increase transparency and accountability in government spending.