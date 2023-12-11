Nigerian Senators Pledge N109m in Salaries to Aid Kaduna Bombing Victims

In a remarkable act of solidarity, the Nigerian Senate has announced a donation of N109 million, equivalent to their collective December salaries, to the victims of the accidental bombing in Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. This gesture was revealed by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, during a visit to the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.
That this tragic incident, caused by an accidental air strike by the Nigerian Army, resulted in the loss of over 100 villagers and left many more injured. Speaking on behalf of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Jibrin expressed the Senate’s deep concern over the incident and their commitment to providing support to the affected community.
The donation, as explained by Jibrin, is a gesture of the Senate’s concern and their eagerness to bring relief to those impacted by the tragedy at Tudun Biri. He emphasized that while the financial contribution might not fully alleviate the hardship faced by the victims, it represents the Senate’s solidarity with the people of Kaduna State during this difficult time.
In response, Governor Uba Sani called for the senators’ support in advocating for justice and a thorough investigation into the incident. He also highlighted the need for the creation of state police, which he believes would provide security agencies with more precise intelligence to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Accompanying the Deputy Senate President on this visit were several notable senators, including Senate Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, Chief Whip Ali Ndume, Senate Minority Leader, and Senator Abba Morro, among others. Their presence and the Senate’s collective action underscore the national concern over the incident and the commitment to supporting the victims and their families.
In an extraordinary display of empathy and responsibility, the Nigerian Senate has taken a commendable step by pledging to donate their December salaries, amounting to N109 million, to the victims of the accidental airstrike in Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. This decision, announced by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, marks a significant moment of solidarity and support from the nation’s lawmakers.
The decision to donate their salaries came as a collective response from all 109 senators, reflecting a unified stance in the face of national tragedy. This act of generosity is not just a financial contribution; it is a powerful statement about the role of elected officials in responding to the needs of their constituents, especially in times of crisis.
The announcement was made during a visit to the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, where the Deputy Senate President led a delegation of senators. This visit was not only to convey their financial support but also to express their condolences and solidarity with the victims and their families. The presence of these high-ranking officials in the state was a strong symbol of the national government’s concern and commitment to the people of Kaduna.
The donation of N109 million is expected to provide significant relief to the victims of the airstrike. These funds can help in various ways, from covering medical expenses for the injured to providing support for the families of those who lost their lives. It is a gesture that acknowledges the suffering of the victims and offers tangible assistance in their time of need.
In his response, Governor Uba Sani urged the senators to go beyond financial assistance and advocate for justice for the victims. He emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation into the incident and the need for accountability. Additionally, the governor highlighted the necessity of establishing state police to enhance local security measures and prevent future tragedies.
The act of donating a month’s salary is a rare occurrence in Nigerian politics, making this gesture by the senators all the more significant. It sets a precedent for how elected officials can respond in practical and meaningful ways to the challenges faced by their constituents.While the financial donation is a crucial first step, the long-term response to the tragedy in Kaduna will require sustained efforts. Rehabilitation, counseling, and rebuilding efforts will be necessary to help the affected community recover. The senators’ donation has opened the door to further support and attention to the needs of those impacted by the airstrike.
- The Nigerian Senate, composed of 109 senators, represents one of the key pillars of Nigeria’s democratic governance, playing a crucial role in law-making and oversight.
- Igabi Local Government Area, where the airstrike occurred, is one of the 23 local government areas in Kaduna State, known for its diverse ethnic and cultural composition.
- The concept of lawmakers donating their salaries for humanitarian causes, while rare in Nigeria, has been seen in other countries as a gesture of solidarity and responsibility towards the citizens.
- Kaduna State, historically known as the Centre of Learning, is also a key player in Nigeria’s political and economic landscape, with a rich history of contributing to national development.
- The Nigerian military, including the Army responsible for the accidental airstrike, has been involved in various internal security operations across the country, playing a critical role in maintaining national security.