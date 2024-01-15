Nigeria’s National Assembly Delays Plenary to January 30

The National Assembly of Nigeria has announced a postponement of its plenary resumption, now scheduled for January 30, 2024. This decision comes following the passage of the N28.7 trillion budget for 2024, which occurred two weeks prior. Initially, the lawmakers had planned to resume on January 23.
The Clerk to the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria, communicated this change in a message to all members of the House. The notice stated, “I am directed to inform Hon. Members that the resumption date for both Senate and House of Representatives has been shifted upwards from Tuesday, January 23 2024 (earlier announced) to Tuesday, January 30 2024 at 11:00 am prompt. All inconveniences are regretted.”
Editorial:
The recent postponement of the National Assembly’s plenary resumption reflects the dynamic nature of governance and the need for flexibility in legislative processes. Although causing some inconvenience, this delay allows lawmakers to prepare and strategize further for the upcoming sessions. It’s a reminder that effective governance often requires adaptability to changing circumstances.
As the National Assembly gears up to reconvene, the members must utilize this additional time to align their agendas and priorities with the nation’s needs. The passage of the N28.7 trillion budget for 2024 is a significant milestone, and the upcoming sessions will be pivotal in ensuring its effective implementation.
This period should also be seen as a chance for increased public engagement and transparency. The citizens of Nigeria deserve to be kept informed and involved in the legislative process. As we await the resumption of the National Assembly, let’s encourage our lawmakers to approach their duties with renewed vigour and a commitment to the betterment of the nation.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly of Nigeria is a bicameral body consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- Nigeria operates a federal system of government, with the National Assembly playing a crucial role in law-making at the national level.
- The Nigerian Constitution was enacted in 1999, marking the beginning of the Fourth Republic after a series of military regimes.
- The National Assembly has the power to make laws for the Federation’s peace, order, and good governance.
- The budget process in Nigeria involves the President’s preparation and submission of the budget, followed by scrutiny, amendment, and approval by the National Assembly.