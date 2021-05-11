NLC President: Power Sector Privatisation Raises Subsidy Role Questions

Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has expressed his belief that the Federal Government should not subsidise electricity, given the privatisation of the industry.
During an interview on Arise TV, Ajaero questioned the government’s proposed 40% increase in electricity tariffs, set to commence on July 1, 2023.
Ajaero did not dispute the Federal Government’s claim of spending 50 billion naira monthly on electricity subsidies.
However, he questioned this rationale, given that the power sector has been privatised.
He argued that the government should not be involved in subsidising businesses in the private sector.
The NLC President further questioned the government’s decision to spend 50 billion nairas a month on electricity subsidies, given the privatisation of the power sector.
He expressed confusion over the government’s calculations and the impression given to the public that the private sector would handle electricity generation, distribution, and transmission.
Ajaero also discussed the NLC’s position on the ongoing issue of Nigerians paying for inadequate power supply, despite calls from the legislature for a review of the power sector’s privatisation.
He recalled that the government had promised improvements following privatisation, a promise he believes has not been fulfilled.
He concluded by expressing his belief that the Federal Government needs to revisit its approach to the power sector, suggesting a return to the drawing board may be necessary.
Editorial
The privatisation of Nigeria’s power sector has been a contentious issue, with the government’s role in subsidising electricity now under scrutiny.
The Nigerian Labour Congress President, Joe Ajaero, has raised valid questions about the government’s involvement in a privatised industry.
It’s a complex problem that requires careful consideration and a clear understanding of the implications.
Despite the sector’s privatisation, the government’s decision to subsidise electricity to 50 billion naira monthly is puzzling.
It contradicts the essence of privatisation, which is to shift the responsibility of service provision to the private sector.
This situation calls for critical thinking and proactive reaction from all stakeholders.
However, it’s essential to acknowledge the government’s intent behind the subsidy – to make electricity affordable for Nigerians.
But is this the best approach?
The current state of affairs suggests otherwise.
It’s time to consider alternative solutions that ensure affordability without compromising the principles of privatisation.
The government needs to reassess its role in the power sector. It’s time to engage in a comprehensive review of the privatisation process and its outcomes.
This is not about pointing fingers but finding a sustainable solution to a pressing issue.
Let’s encourage a dialogue that focuses on issues, not personalities.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa.
- The Nigerian power sector was privatised in 2013.
- Nigeria has one of the world’s lowest net electricity generation per capita.
- The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) was founded in 1978.
- Nigeria’s electricity generation capacity is estimated to be around 12,522 megawatts, but only about 3,800 megawatts are available for distribution.
Stay informed with the latest Naija news today from Yohaig NG.
Our platform provides up-to-date news, ensuring you’re always in the know.
We believe in the power of information and encourage our readers to engage in discussions and share their views.
Stay connected with Yohaig NG for your daily dose of Naija news 24/7.