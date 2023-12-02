NNPP Governorship Candidate Calls on President Tinubu to Address Food Insecurity

Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s governorship candidate in Ogun State, has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address the escalating issue of food insecurity in Nigeria urgently. He expressed concerns during an award ceremony organized by the Oyo State Canteen Workers’ Union in Ibadan.
Oguntoyinbo highlighted the severe impact of past conflicts, particularly the destruction of farmlands by herders in the North and parts of the South West, which have now led to heightened food scarcity. He noted that despite previous warnings, the security situation in many farm settlements was neglected, resulting in reduced agricultural productivity.
The high inflation rate, coupled with the struggling economy, has pushed the prices of food commodities beyond the reach of many Nigerians, according to Oguntoyinbo. He pointed out that the fear of attacks by bandits and hoodlums has driven many farmers away from their lands, further exacerbating the food crisis.
Oguntoyinbo also linked the increasing cases of suicide in Nigeria to the dire economic situation, urging President Tinubu to reassess his economic strategies. He emphasized the need for effective security measures across the country and the implementation of policies to curb inflation. Additionally, he called for creating a socio-economic environment conducive to attracting investors and generating employment opportunities.
Editorial
The call by Olufemi Oguntoyinbo for President Bola Tinubu to tackle the issue of food insecurity in Nigeria is a timely and crucial appeal. Food insecurity is not just an agricultural issue; it’s a matter of national security, economic stability, and public health. The current situation, where many Nigerians cannot afford essential food items, is alarming and requires immediate action.
The government must prioritize the restoration of security in farming communities. Ensuring the safety of farmers is essential for boosting agricultural production and preventing further food shortages. Additionally, addressing the root causes of inflation and implementing policies to stabilize the economy will be critical in making food more affordable for the average citizen.
This situation also calls for a broader approach to agricultural development. Investing in modern farming techniques, supporting small-scale farmers, and developing the agricultural value chain can significantly increase food production and reduce import dependency.
The increasing cases of suicide linked to economic hardship highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to improve the socio-economic conditions in the country. Creating employment opportunities, enhancing social safety nets, and ensuring equitable economic growth are essential steps in addressing the underlying causes of despair among the populace.
As Nigeria navigates these challenging times, a concerted effort from the government, private sector, and international community will be necessary to address the multifaceted issue of food insecurity. It’s not just about feeding the nation today; it’s about building a sustainable and resilient food system for the future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the most populous countries in Africa and faces significant challenges in ensuring food security for its growing population.
- The agricultural sector in Nigeria employs about 70% of the country’s labour force but suffers from low productivity due to various challenges, including insecurity and inadequate infrastructure.
- Food insecurity can lead to various social issues, including malnutrition, increased poverty, and social unrest.
- Climate change and environmental factors also significantly impact agricultural productivity in Nigeria, exacerbating the food insecurity situation.
- Developing the agricultural sector is critical to diversifying Nigeria’s economy, which relies heavily on oil exports.