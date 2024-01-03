NUJ Chief Urges Support for President Tinubu’s Tenure

Chris Isiguzo, the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), has called on the citizens of Nigeria to rally behind the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During an extraordinary congress held by the Abia State NUJ Council in Umuahia, Isiguzo emphasized that the nation’s challenges predate Tinubu’s administration. He highlighted the importance of national unity and support for the government, especially since Tinubu’s presidency has been affirmed by both the election result and the Supreme Court.
Isiguzo implored the public for patience, stressing that President Tinubu, who has been in office for six months, is not responsible for the existing problems. He encouraged citizens to have faith in the new administration. Additionally, Isiguzo addressed his fellow journalists, advising them to exercise professionalism and caution in their reporting to avoid falling foul of the Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Act. He warned against the publication of harmful materials that could jeopardize national stability.
The NUJ President also revealed his intervention in securing the release of several journalists arrested in various states due to their reports. Praising the NUJ’s leadership in Abia State for fostering peace, he announced the establishment of a National Media Complaint Commission by the NUJ. This commission will serve as a co-regulatory body where grievances against journalists for offensive publications can be addressed, offering an alternative to detention.
Editorial:
In the wake of Chris Isiguzo’s appeal for support for President Tinubu’s administration, we find ourselves at a crossroads of national unity and journalistic integrity. The call for patience and support from the NUJ President is not just a plea; it’s a reminder of our collective responsibility in a democratic society. While it’s true that the roots of our nation’s challenges are deep and complex, extending beyond the tenure of any single administration, the role of the media and the public in shaping the narrative and response to these challenges is pivotal.
The media, as the fourth pillar of democracy, has a crucial role in balancing objective reporting with national interest. Isiguzo’s caution against irresponsible journalism underlines the fine line journalists must walk. It’s a call for journalism that’s not just about reporting facts but also about understanding the impact of these facts on the fabric of our society. Establishing the National Media Complaint Commission is a step towards ensuring accountability in journalism, providing a platform for addressing grievances without resorting to punitive measures.
As we navigate these times, our collective support for the government and responsible and empathetic media can lay the groundwork for a more unified and resilient nation. In this spirit of constructive collaboration and mutual respect, we can hope to address the myriad challenges facing our country. Let us not forget that our strength lies in our unity and ability to engage in dialogue and understanding, even in the face of adversity.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) was established in 1955, playing a significant role in Nigeria’s journey towards independence.
- Nigeria’s Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Act was enacted in 2015 to address various forms of internet-related crimes and protect national security.
- Nigeria’s Supreme Court, established in 1963, is the highest in the country and has the final say in legal matters, including election disputes.
- The National Media Complaint Commission concept is relatively new in Nigeria, aimed at enhancing media accountability and public trust.
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, before his presidency, was a crucial figure in Nigeria’s democratic process, particularly in the Fourth Republic.