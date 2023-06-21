Oba of Benin Criticises Former Minister for Neglecting Local Interests

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has expressed his disappointment with the former Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, for failing to utilise his ministerial position to benefit the people of Benin.
The monarch made these remarks on Tuesday, acknowledging Agba’s recognition of his (Oba’s) role in securing his ministerial appointment.
The Oba noted that Agba had only visited him twice during his tenure, once to discuss the flooding issue in Benin and the second time after his tenure had ended. The Oba questioned whether any of the people of Benin had benefitted from Agba’s time in office.
During his time in office, Agba had visited the palace to update the Oba on his efforts to secure federal government allocation for the Benin Royal Museum.
He thanked the Oba for his support and assistance securing his ministerial appointment.
Editorial
Public Office: A Duty to Serve the People
The recent criticism from the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, towards the former Minister of State, Prince Clem Agba, raises an important issue about the responsibilities of public officeholders.
The Oba’s disappointment stems from the perceived failure of Agba to use his position to benefit the people of Benin.
Critics might argue that a minister’s duty is to the nation, not just his local constituency.
However, it is undeniable that public officeholders have a unique opportunity to advocate for their local communities and ensure their needs are addressed at the national level.
The Oba’s remarks remind all public officeholders of their duty to serve the people.
It’s not enough to hold a position of power; it’s crucial to use that power to make a positive impact.
Public officeholders must strive to balance national duties with the needs of their local communities.
Did You Know?
- The Oba of Benin, also known as the Omo N’Oba, is the traditional ruler of the Edo people and head of the historic Eweka dynasty of the Benin Empire.
- The Benin Empire was one of the oldest and most highly developed states in West Africa, dating back to the 11th century.
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established in 2003 to combat financial and economic crimes in Nigeria.
For the latest Naija news today, turn to Yohaig NG.
We provide accurate and timely news from Nigeria and around the world.
We encourage our readers to share their views and opinions in the comments section.
Stay informed and engaged with Yohaig NG.