Obasanjo Warns Against Leaders Lacking Godly Fear

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasized the critical importance of godliness in leadership, stating that leaders who lack the fear of God are a danger to society. Speaking in Abuja at The Bridge Foundation’s Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship program, Obasanjo highlighted the need for Nigerian youths to have faith in their country and cultivate a deep love for it, asserting that there is no substitute for their homeland.
During his address, Obasanjo stressed the significance of knowledge and a close relationship with God for effective leadership. “Accurate knowledge is vital, but it’s not sufficient. A leader’s diligence, integrity, and values are equally crucial,” he said. He warned that leaders without fear of God are inadequate and pose a significant risk to their communities and countries.
The former President also called for national discourse on Nigeria’s democratic values and history, urging the youth to shape the nation’s future actively. He encouraged them to be ‘positively disruptive’, challenging the status quo and making necessary changes to improve the country. “You are the leaders of today. If you don’t seize the opportunity now, you might never get it,” he advised.
Obasanjo’s speech was a call to action for Nigerian youths, urging them to believe in their country’s potential and work towards its betterment. He emphasized the importance of accepting Nigeria’s history and working collectively to cherish and improve the nation.
Editorial
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent remarks on leadership and the role of youth in Nigeria offer a profound reflection on the qualities necessary for effective governance. His emphasis on the fear of God as a crucial attribute for leaders is a reminder of the ethical and moral dimensions of leadership. In a world where political power is often pursued for personal gain, Obasanjo’s words call for leaders to be guided by higher principles and values.
The former President’s message to Nigerian youths is particularly significant. In a country with a young and vibrant population, the youth’s role in shaping the future cannot be overstated. Obasanjo’s call for them to be ‘positively disruptive’ is a challenge to break free from complacency and to participate actively in the democratic process. It calls for innovation, courage, and a commitment to the common good.
However, while the fear of God can be a guiding principle, it’s also essential to recognize the importance of secular values in governance. A balance must be struck between personal religious beliefs and the secular nature of the state, ensuring that governance is inclusive and respects the diversity of beliefs within the society.
In echoing our opening thesis, Obasanjo’s insights offer valuable lessons for current and future leaders. Knowledge, integrity, a fear of God and a deep love for one’s country are essential for developing effective and ethical leadership. As Nigeria navigates its complex political landscape, these principles can serve as a beacon for those who aspire to lead.
Did You Know?
- Olusegun Obasanjo served as Nigeria’s President from 1999 to 2007, playing a significant role in the country’s transition to democratic governance.
- With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and has one of the continent’s most prominent youth populations.
- The ‘positive disruption’ concept in leadership involves challenging traditional practices and systems to bring about beneficial change.
- Nigeria’s democratic journey has been marked by military rule and civilian administrations, with ongoing efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and practices.
- Engaging youth in political processes is crucial for the sustainability of democracies worldwide, as they bring new perspectives and are instrumental in driving social and political change.