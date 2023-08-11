Ohanaeze Slams Few Ministerial Picks from South-East

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the leading Igbo socio-political organisation, has voiced concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s decision to nominate only five ministers from the South-East, labelling the move as “unfair and unjust”.
The group’s President General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, expressed these sentiments in a statement released on Thursday.
The organisation highlighted that the creation of states and geopolitical zones was predominantly influenced by military administrations, with the Igbos having minimal involvement.
They emphasised that the South-East is at a disadvantage with only five states.
At the same time, other geopolitical zones have at least six out of the 48 ministerial nominees presented by President Tinubu, only five hail from the South-East: Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia), Uju Ohaneye (Anambra), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Uche Nnaji (Enugu), and Doris Uzoka (Imo).
Ohanaeze’s statement further elaborated on the South East’s political, economic, and social challenges due to this disparity.
They called for “justice, fairness, and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria, including the Igbo”.
The group appealed to President Tinubu to address this imbalance and promote justice, equity, and fairness in Nigeria.
Editorial:
The recent outcry from Ohanaeze Ndigbo over the limited ministerial appointments from the South-East underscores a broader issue of representation and equity in Nigeria’s political landscape.
While the nation’s geopolitical zones were created with specific intentions, the resulting disparities have had lasting implications, especially for regions like the South East.
It’s essential to recognise that balanced representation in governance is not just about numbers but ensuring that every region’s unique challenges and potentials are adequately addressed.
With its rich cultural heritage and economic potential, the South East deserves a seat at the table, influencing national decisions.
Every region must feel valued and adequately represented for Nigeria to thrive.
It’s time for the nation’s leadership to take proactive steps to address these disparities, ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of their ethnic background, feels a sense of belonging and contribution to the nation’s progress.
Did You Know?
- Ohanaeze Ndigbo is one of the most influential socio-political organisations representing the Igbo community.
- The geopolitical zones in Nigeria were primarily established during military regimes.
- The South-East region of Nigeria is known for its rich cultural heritage and significant contributions to the nation’s economy.
- Balanced representation in governance can lead to more inclusive policies and better resource allocation.
- The concept of geopolitical zones was introduced to promote balanced development and representation across Nigeria.