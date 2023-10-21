Ondo Group Challenges Akeredolu’s Absence from Office

The Ondo State Conscience Movement, representing the indigenous peoples of Ondo State, has voiced its concerns over Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s prolonged absence from his official duties.
This response comes after the governor’s legal team claimed that Akeredolu could govern the state from any location. The group emphasised that the governor’s physical absence has negatively impacted the governance of Ondo State. They stressed that the Governor’s office, much like the President’s, has a designated location for administrative functions.
Shalom Olaseni, the Chairperson of the Ondo State Conscience Movement, expressed the group’s concerns, stating that the claim of governing from ‘anywhere’ undermines good governance and constitutional principles. The group highlighted the deputy governor’s efforts during Akeredolu’s medical hiatus abroad.
However, they noted a leadership stagnation since Akeredolu’s return. Olaseni urged the governor to fully resume his duties or, if necessary due to health reasons, transfer power to his deputy. The group remains dedicated to promoting accountability, transparency, and good governance in Ondo State.
Editorial:
The recent developments surrounding Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s absence from office and the subsequent justifications provided by his legal team have raised eyebrows. At Yohaig NG, we believe that leadership, especially at the helm of a state, demands presence, both physical and symbolic.
The assertion that a governor can rule from ‘anywhere’ is not only constitutionally questionable but also sets a concerning precedent.
Ondo State, like any other, faces its unique set of challenges and opportunities. Effective governance requires a hands-on approach, timely decision-making, and a deep connection with the people.
While we understand that health and personal issues can arise, transparency and clear communication with the public are paramount. If the governor’s health impedes his ability to perform his duties, it’s only fair to the people of Ondo State that they have a leader present and active.
We urge Governor Akeredolu to consider the broader implications of his absence. The people of Ondo State deserve leadership that is present, engaged, and committed to their welfare.
Did You Know?
- Ondo State, located in the southwestern region of Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups.
- The state is a major producer of cocoa, making it a significant contributor to Nigeria’s agricultural exports.
- Ondo State boasts several tourist attractions, including the Idanre Hills and the Owo Museum.
- The state has a rich history of arts and crafts, with traditional festivals celebrated throughout the year.
- Ondo State University of Science and Technology, located in Okitipupa, is one of the renowned institutions in the state, focusing on scientific and technological research.