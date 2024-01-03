Osoba Shares Grandson’s Candid Talk with President Tinubu

Olusegun Osoba, a former Governor of Ogun State, revealed an engaging conversation between his grandson and President Bola Tinubu during the festive season. Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show, Osoba recounted his recent meetings with the President, where he provided “counter-information” about Nigeria’s current state of affairs and his grandson’s honest dialogue with Tinubu.
Osoba, who had two audiences with the President in the last ten days, emphasized Tinubu’s receptive nature to feedback and concerns. He highlighted the President’s awareness of the nation’s hardships and commitment to addressing these challenges. During a Christmas Day meeting, Osoba’s grandson took the opportunity to express his views on the ongoing situations in the country directly to President Tinubu.
The former governor assured that despite the prevailing hardships, the President is well-equipped to steer the country towards improvement. He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to implement the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ in 2024, aiming to alleviate the current difficulties faced by Nigerians.
Responding to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) criticism of Tinubu’s New Year speech, Osoba dismissed it as expected opposition rhetoric. He attributed the PDP’s stance to their disappointment over the 2023 presidential election loss, suggesting that their critique stems from political rivalry rather than objective assessment.
Editorial:
In a nation where political discourse often lacks transparency and directness, the recent interaction between President Bola Tinubu and the grandson of Olusegun Osoba offers a refreshing glimpse into the potential for open, honest dialogue. This exchange, as Osoba recounts, is more than a mere anecdote; it represents the vital need for leaders to engage with and listen to the voices of the younger generation, who are not only the future but also astute observers of the present.
President Tinubu’s willingness to listen to the candid opinions of a young citizen is a positive sign. It suggests a leadership style open to diverse perspectives, including those that may not always align with the official narrative. This approach is crucial in a country grappling with numerous challenges, where the insights and experiences of its citizens, especially the youth, can provide valuable guidance for policy and decision-making.
The criticism from the opposition, while a natural part of any democratic process, should also be seen in the context of political dynamics. It is essential for the ruling party and the opposition to engage in constructive dialogue, moving beyond political rivalry to address the nation’s pressing issues collaboratively.
As we look towards implementing the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, it is imperative that this spirit of openness and responsiveness characterizes the administration’s approach. The hardships faced by Nigerians are real and require solutions that are not only effective but also inclusive. Let us hope that the conversations between our leaders and citizens, like the one between President Tinubu and Osoba’s grandson, pave the way for a more engaged, informed, and collaborative effort in steering Nigeria towards a brighter future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the seventh most populous country in the world, with a population exceeding 200 million.
- The country is home to most butterfly species worldwide, mainly around Calabar Cross River State.
- Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, produces about 50 movies per week, making it one of the most prolific in the world.
- The Nigerian city of Lagos is one of the fastest-growing cities globally and is projected to become the world’s largest city by population by the end of the 21st century.
- Nigeria is incredibly linguistically diverse, with over 500 languages spoken within its borders.