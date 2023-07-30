Osun State Governor Clears Third Instalment of Salary Arrears

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the payment of another instalment of half salary arrears, coinciding with the state workers’ July salaries.
This latest payment marks the third time Governor Adeleke has addressed the half-salary debt, adhering to the quarterly payment plan established earlier in the year.
The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that during his election campaign, Adeleke promised to pay the salary arrears in instalments.
The current administration inherited a debt of about N26 billion in half-salary arrears and approximately N50 billion in pension-related debt from the previous government.
Governor Adeleke reiterated his commitment to faithfully implementing the payment plan for the inherited salary debt.
Despite the state’s tight fiscal situation, the governor emphasised prioritising workers’ welfare by paying the inherited debt in instalments.
Editorial:
The payment of another instalment of salary arrears by Governor Adeleke is a commendable step towards addressing the financial challenges workers face in Osun State.
However, it also highlights the significant financial burdens inherited by the current administration.
While the commitment to pay these arrears is a positive move, it is equally important to address the underlying issues that led to the accumulation of such a significant debt.
This includes ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency in government spending.
Furthermore, the government should also focus on measures to boost the state’s economy and increase its revenue.
This will ensure the government can meet its financial obligations without accumulating further debt.
Did You Know?
- The current administration in Osun State inherited a debt of about N26 billion in half-salary arrears and approximately N50 billion in pension-related debt from the previous government.
- Governor Adeleke has committed to paying these arrears in instalments, with the latest payment being the third instalment.
- Despite the state’s tight fiscal situation, the governor has prioritised the payment of these arrears to ensure the welfare of the state’s workers.
- The payment plan for the salary arrears was established earlier in the year and is being implemented every quarter.
About Yohaig NG
For the latest Naija news today, Yohaig NG is your trusted source. We provide comprehensive coverage of national and international events, offering a unique perspective on the issues that matter most. We encourage our readers to engage with our content, share their views, and contribute to the conversation.