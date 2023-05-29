The incumbent governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has expressed deep satisfaction and fulfilment as he prepares to leave his position. He stresses that he bears no ill will towards anyone.
During his valedictory broadcast, Ikpeazu, who had recently dissolved the state Executive Council, shared that his story should inspire every state resident.
“Looking back, I depart my office a contented man,” he declared.
He added,
“From humble beginnings, the son of a teacher and a nurse, I ascended to the Governorship of Abia State, always striving to serve my people. My journey should encourage all Abians. Maintain your diligence and determination, and there are no limits to your potential.”
Reviewing his term’s accomplishments, he stated,
“I must stress, I wholeheartedly wish the new government well. I harbour no ill will, my heart filled with gratitude. I’ve done my part, striven to do my best, and will remain available to offer assistance if needed. Unquestionably, we’ve established a robust base for the next administration.”
Editorial
Abia State Governance: Charting the Course Forward
As Okezie Ikpeazu, the outgoing governor of Abia State, takes his leave, it is the perfect time to assess the state of affairs and contemplate the future. The governor bids farewell as a fulfilled man, contented with his achievements during his tenure.
The opposition might argue that his term was complex, with criticisms against his administration. They would remind us of areas they perceive as falling short of expectations. However, it is essential to remember that every administration faces unique challenges.
The art of governance lies in addressing these challenges effectively, and from this standpoint, Ikpeazu has indeed played his part.
The outgoing governor’s journey, rising from humble beginnings to leading the state, is undoubtedly a beacon of hope for Abians. His dedication to his role has resulted in substantial infrastructure transformation over his eight years in office.
His focus on the five pillars of development – Education, Agriculture, Trade and Commerce, Industries, and Oil and Gas, has bolstered the state’s growth trajectory.
Now, as the torch passes to a new administration, the baton of progress must not falter. The outgoing governor has expressed his well-wishes and readiness to offer support when necessary. His pledge to be available for support hints at a commitment to continuity, fostering a smoother transition.
The onus now lies on the incoming government to build upon this foundation and push the envelope further. The new administration should focus on completing projects already initiated and brainstorming new ideas for the benefit of Abians.
This baton mustn’t be dropped but carried forward with renewed vigour.
Abia State’s citizens must stand ready to give their full support to the incoming government, encouraging them to continue the transformation journey begun by the outgoing administration. This moment signifies not an ending, but a continuation, an opportunity for further growth and development for Abia State.
Did You Know?
- Abia State, located in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, was created in 1991 from part of Imo State.
- The state is known as the ‘Japan of Africa’ due to its significant engagement in producing locally made goods.
- Abia State is renowned for its rich culture and traditional festivals like the New Yam Festival.
- The name ‘Abia’ is an acronym formed from the initial letters of the four groups of people that inhabit the state: Aba, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Afikpo.
- Abia State University is one of the oldest state-owned universities in Nigeria.
The Yohaig NG platform remains an ideal destination for the latest Naija news.
It offers news updates and a platform for critical discourse and engagement.
We invite our readers to voice their thoughts and perspectives on various issues.
Together, we can foster a vibrant community of informed citizens.