Plateau Governor Accuses Buhari of Mortgaging Nigeria’s Future

Plateau State’s Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, voiced his concerns about Nigerians’ severe economic challenges, pointing fingers at the previous government under Muhammadu Buhari. In a ceremony held for the swearing-in of 22 Special Advisers and several government agency heads in Jos, Mutfwang highlighted the dire economic situation inherited by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He criticized the previous administration for its handling of the economy, notably the practice of printing money to the extent of N30 trillion and pre-selling crude oil reserves, which he believes has led to the current financial downturn and depreciation of the Naira.
Mutfwang expressed concern over the potential for food-related riots, acknowledging the relative food security in Plateau State while emphasizing the urgency of addressing the issue nationwide. His government plans to collaborate with the African Development Bank to establish a $300 million agro-processing zone in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area to enhance food security. The Governor urged his new appointees to explore innovative funding sources for investment and development, emphasizing the importance of moving beyond past distractions and focusing on progress and stability.
Editorial:
We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey, grappling with the repercussions of past decisions that have left our economy and societal fabric strained. Plateau State’s Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, revealed a troubling legacy of economic mismanagement that has compromised our nation’s future. It’s a stark reminder of the responsibility that lies on the shoulders of those in power: the duty to steward the nation’s resources wisely and ensure a sustainable path forward.
This is not merely about the missteps of one administration but a call to action for all leaders, irrespective of party lines, to unite in the quest for governance that prioritizes the people’s well-being. The situation we inherit is less important than what we choose to do with it. The initiative by the Plateau State Government to establish an agro-processing zone, in partnership with the African Development Bank, is a commendable step towards addressing food security—one of the most pressing issues our country faces.
As we look towards the future, let’s channel our collective energies into innovative solutions that address our economic challenges head-on. This means going beyond traditional funding mechanisms and seeking sustainable investments that will generate wealth and improve the lives of Nigerians. It is time to set aside our differences, roll our sleeves, and work together to forge a path of prosperity and resilience. The journey ahead is daunting, but with unity, creativity, and perseverance, we can transform our challenges into stepping stones for a brighter future.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the top oil-producing countries in the world. Yet, it faces significant economic challenges due to factors like oil price volatility and dependence on oil revenues for economic stability.
- The African Development Bank (AfDB) has been a crucial partner for development projects across Africa, investing in agriculture, infrastructure, and energy.
- Plateau State is known for its agricultural produce, including potatoes, grains, and fruits, making it a pivotal region for food security initiatives in Nigeria.
- The concept of agro-processing zones aims to boost agricultural value chains by providing facilities and services for processing agricultural produce, thereby increasing profitability and sustainability.
- The Naira’s value against the dollar has seen significant fluctuations, impacting the economy’s stability and contributing to inflationary pressures.