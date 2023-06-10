Presidency Denies Approval of Salary Hike for Political Office Holders

The Presidency has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu has approved a pay raise for public office holders.
In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, it was clarified that no such proposal had been presented to the President for consideration.
This clarification follows reports suggesting that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) had approved a 114 per cent increase in the salary of the President, Vice President, elected Federal and State political office holders, and judicial officers.
While acknowledging the constitutional role of the RMAFC to propose and fix salaries and allowances of political office holders and Judicial Officers, the Presidency emphasised that such changes cannot take effect until they have been considered and approved by the President.
The Presidency further suggested that the narrative was contrived to create ill will for the new administration and slow down the momentum and goodwill the Tinubu-led administration enjoyed among Nigerians due to its fast-paced, dynamic, and progressive policies.
Editorial
The recent controversy surrounding the alleged salary increase for political officeholders highlights the need for transparency and clear communication in governance.
While it is within the RMAFC’s constitutional remit to propose salary adjustments, the President must openly discuss and approve such proposals before implementation.
The Presidency’s swift response in clarifying the situation is commendable.
However, this incident underscores the need for a more proactive approach to managing information dissemination to prevent the spread of misinformation.
In the future, the government should consider implementing measures to ensure that updates on government activities and policy issues are promptly communicated to the public through official channels.
This will not only prevent confusion but also enhance public trust in the administration.
Did You Know?
- The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) was established in 1992.
- The RMAFC is responsible for determining the remuneration of political office holders in Nigeria.
- The President of Nigeria is currently one of the highest-paid African leaders.
