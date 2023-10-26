President Tinubu Announces New Heads for NIWA and Nigerian Shippers’ Council

In a recent development, President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointments of Munirudeen Oyebamiji as the Managing Director for the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and Akutah Ukeyima as the Executive Secretary for the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC). Both these esteemed agencies fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.
Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, released a statement on Wednesday. He mentioned that these appointments align with the recommendations put forth by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.
Delving into the backgrounds of the appointees, Oyebamiji boasts a rich academic history in Banking and Finance, complemented by Master’s degrees in both Public Administration and Business Administration. His professional journey spans over 28 years in the industry before he transitioned into public service. Notably, he played a pivotal role in reversing the declining trend of the Osun State Investment Company Limited and later served as the Osun State Commissioner of Finance for a commendable eight years.
On the other hand, Akutah Ukeyima is an accomplished law graduate, holding a Master’s degree in Public International Law from the renowned Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. His most recent role was as the Head of the Central Authority Unit, International Cooperation in Criminal Matters, situated in the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.
President Tinubu has entrusted these new appointees with the significant responsibility of diligently working towards achieving the blue economy’s policies and programmes set by his administration.
Editorial:
The maritime sector, often overlooked, plays a pivotal role in the economic development of a nation. The recent appointments by President Bola Tinubu are not just administrative decisions but a reflection of the importance the current administration places on the marine and blue economy.
Munirudeen Oyebamiji and Akutah Ukeyima, with their vast experience and expertise, are expected to bring transformative changes to NIWA and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council respectively. Their backgrounds suggest a blend of industry experience and academic prowess, which is essential for such critical roles.
However, while appointments are crucial, the real challenge lies ahead. The maritime sector, with its vast potential, requires innovative solutions, robust policies, and efficient implementation to truly harness its benefits. We hope that these new leaders will not only uphold the legacy of their predecessors but also introduce fresh perspectives and strategies.
The government needs to provide them with the necessary resources and support, ensuring that they can effectively steer their respective agencies towards success. We look forward to witnessing the positive changes these appointments will bring to the marine and blue economy of Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) was established to improve and develop Nigeria’s inland waterways for navigation.
- The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) acts as a port economic regulator and ensures the growth of Nigeria’s shipping industry.
- The concept of a “blue economy” focuses on the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs.
- Nigeria has a coastline of approximately 853 km, offering vast potential for the marine industry.
- The maritime sector contributes significantly to Nigeria’s GDP, with the potential for even more growth with the right policies and leadership.