President Tinubu Demands High Performance, No Excuses from Appointees

President Bola Tinubu, in his New Year address to the nation, asserted that he would not tolerate excuses for non-performance from his appointees in their respective duties and responsibilities. Emphasizing his commitment to serving the country, Tinubu stated that he aims to improve the living conditions of the Nigerian people. To ensure effective governance, he has established a Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring, and Delivery Unit in the Presidency.
Tinubu outlined his ambition to build a fair and equitable society, bridging the inequality gap. He believes in the right of the rich to enjoy their legitimately earned wealth but also stresses that hardworking Nigerians should have the opportunity to advance in life. Acknowledging that not everyone is born with equal talents and strengths, he emphasized that his government would strive to provide equal opportunities for all to succeed.
The President called for individual and collective support for the government’s initiatives, highlighting that building a prosperous Nigeria is a collective responsibility. He urged Nigerians, regardless of language, creed, ethnicity, or religious beliefs, to work together for peace, progress, and stability. This call extends to his political opponents, emphasizing the importance of unity post-election for the country’s sake.
Tinubu also expressed gratitude for God’s grace in 2023 and optimism for better days in 2024. He reflected on the past year as challenging but eventful, marking a peaceful transfer of power and another milestone in Nigeria’s democracy. He assured the nation of ongoing efforts to ensure security and peace of mind for all.
The 2024 budget, according to President Tinubu, is designed to address the pressing needs of the people across various critical sectors. This budget is a part of his broader commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians and fostering national development.
Editorial
President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address sets a tone of accountability and high expectations for his administration. His unequivocal stance on non-performance by his appointees reflects a leadership style focused on results and efficiency. By establishing the Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring, and Delivery Unit, President Tinubu is ensuring that his administration’s policies are effectively implemented and that they tangibly improve the lives of Nigerians.
His vision of building a fair and equitable society is commendable. It acknowledges the disparities in wealth and opportunities in Nigeria and aims to bridge these gaps. This vision is not about equal outcomes for all, which is unrealistic, but about providing equal opportunities for every Nigerian to succeed. This approach is vital for a country as diverse and populous as Nigeria.
The President’s call for unity and collective effort in building a prosperous Nigeria is crucial. It transcends political affiliations and personal interests, focusing on the common goal of national progress. The emphasis on peace, stability, and security as foundational elements for development is particularly pertinent. In a country facing various security challenges, ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens is paramount.
The 2024 budget’s focus on addressing critical needs across various sectors is a positive step. It shows a government attuned to the immediate concerns of its people and committed to addressing them. As we move into 2024, the success of President Tinubu’s administration will largely depend on its ability to deliver on these promises and create a more inclusive, prosperous Nigeria for all.
Did You Know?
- Bola Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, is known for his significant contributions to developing Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub.
- The Policy Coordination, Evaluation, Monitoring, and Delivery Unit in the Presidency is a new initiative to enhance governance efficiency in Nigeria.
- Nigeria has experienced uninterrupted democracy since 1999, marking over two decades of democratic governance.
- The Nigerian economy is one of the largest in Africa, with a diverse range of sectors, including oil, agriculture, and services.
- President Tinubu’s administration faces the challenge of addressing various national issues, including economic diversification, security, and infrastructural development.