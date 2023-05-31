President Tinubu Holds Meeting with EFCC Chairman and NNPC Boss Amid Fuel Scarcity

President Bola Tinubu convened a meeting with Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Mele Kyari, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).
This meeting occurs amid a nationwide resurgence of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) scarcity.
This crisis developed shortly after President Tinubu announced in his inaugural address on Monday that the “fuel subsidy is gone”.
Both the EFCC Chairman, Bawa, and the NNPCL boss, Kyari, met with President Tinubu in his Abuja office on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Following the private meeting, Bawa chose not to disclose details to the press but noted that the purpose of the meeting was to provide the President with a briefing.
As of 4:15 pm on Wednesday, President Tinubu was in a bilateral meeting with Peng Qinghua, the Special Envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.
These discussions occurred less than 72 hours after representatives from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia pledged their support to the Tinubu administration.
Mr Peng, who led the Chinese delegation at the President’s inauguration ceremony, was accompanied by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, and his deputy.
Editorial
Tackling Fuel Scarcity: Tinubu Meets Key Stakeholders
President Bola Tinubu’s meeting with the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, highlights the administration’s responsiveness to the current fuel scarcity crisis gripping the nation.
The timing of this meeting, which comes in the wake of President Tinubu’s announcement that the “fuel subsidy is gone,” signifies an intent to address the growing concerns of the Nigerian people.
It also underscores the administration’s commitment to ensure the efficient functioning of the nation’s petroleum sector.
However, the government must take decisive steps beyond this meeting to tackle the fuel scarcity issue.
One such step could be investing more in Nigeria’s refining capacity to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.
This could be supplemented by measures encouraging private sector participation in the refining business.
As the government navigates this rugged terrain, it must maintain transparency and constant communication with the citizens.
This can go a long way in managing expectations and building public trust.
