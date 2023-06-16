President Tinubu Launches NEC, Stresses No Room for Failure

President Bola Tinubu, on a bright Thursday morning, launched the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.
This inauguration comes hot on Tinubu’s directive to council members to solidify intervention plans to alleviate the effects of the petroleum subsidy.
Tinubu, who launched the NEC at 11:25 am, emphasised the significant task of bolstering the nation’s economy.
He stated, “There will be no excuse for failure or complaint as all the elected officials, asked, campaigned and danced for the job.”
The President encouraged the Council to collaborate and support his administration’s mandate to transform the country’s economic fortunes.
The NEC, established by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended; Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule, is chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.
The Council, which convenes monthly, is mandated to:
“Advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.”
Editorial
The inauguration of the National Economic Council (NEC) by President Bola Tinubu is a significant step towards addressing the economic challenges facing Nigeria.
The NEC comprises the 36 State Governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, and other co-opted Government officials and is tasked with advising the President on economic affairs and coordinating economic planning efforts.
However, the NEC’s success will largely depend on the commitment and cooperation of its members. It is crucial that all council members, from the state governors to the Central Bank Governor, work together towards the common goal of improving Nigeria’s economy.
The Council must also ensure its decisions and actions are transparent and accountable to the Nigerian people.
While the NEC has a crucial role, it is not the sole solution to Nigeria’s economic woes. Other sectors, including the private sector, also have a part to play. The government should therefore create an enabling environment for private sector growth and investment.
This includes implementing policies promoting ease of business and providing incentives for local and foreign investors.
Did You Know?
- The National Economic Council (NEC) was established by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
- The Vice President of Nigeria chairs the NEC.
- The Council meets monthly to discuss the economic affairs of the federation.
- The NEC comprises 36 State Governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, and other co-opted Government officials.
