President Tinubu Names Dr. Mustapha as CEO of Energy Commission

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Dr Abdullahi Mustapha as the Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN). The announcement was made public by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.
President Tinubu has expressed his anticipation for Dr Mustapha to positively influence the administration’s robust efforts to diversify Nigeria’s energy sources, aiming to industrialise every region of the nation.
Dr Mustapha brings with him over a decade of experience from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and has a notable background in both the energy and space technology sectors.
Editorial:
The appointment of Dr Abdullahi Mustapha as the Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria is a significant step in the right direction for the nation’s energy sector.
At Yohaig NG, we understand the importance of diversifying our energy sources to ensure sustainable growth and development. Dr Mustapha’s vast experience in the energy and space technology sectors positions him as a valuable asset in driving the nation’s energy agenda.
The Energy Commission needs to focus on innovative solutions that cater to Nigeria’s unique energy needs. With the global shift towards renewable energy sources, Nigeria must also explore and invest in sustainable energy solutions.
We urge the new Director General to prioritise research, development, and collaboration to ensure Nigeria remains at the forefront of energy innovation.
Did You Know?
- The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) was established to ensure strategic planning and coordination of national energy policies.
- Diversifying energy sources can lead to increased energy security, reduced dependency on fossil fuels, and economic growth.
- Nigeria has vast renewable energy resources, including solar, wind, and hydro, which remain largely untapped.
- The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) oversees the upstream sector of the Nigerian petroleum industry.
- Sustainable energy solutions can significantly reduce environmental impact and contribute to global efforts to combat climate change.