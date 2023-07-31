President Tinubu Set to Address Nation Today

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to address the nation today at 7 pm, as announced by his Special Adviser on Strategy, Communication and Special Duties, Dele Alake.
The address is expected to be broadcasted on the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria, and other electronic media outlets are encouraged to connect to these services for the broadcast.
The address is speculated to be related to the recent removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol, and the subsequent impact on the cost of living for Nigerians.
This move has sparked widespread discontent, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) stating that Nigerians have lost their peace of mind following Tinubu’s announcement of the subsidy removal during his inauguration on May 29, 2023.
The NLC has criticised the Tinubu administration for its “unfriendly” policies and has accused it of treating Nigerians as slaves.
In response to the hardship caused by the subsidy removal, the NLC has begun mobilising for a nationwide strike scheduled to start on Wednesday.
Editorial:
The upcoming address by President Tinubu comes at a critical time for Nigeria, with the recent removal of the petrol subsidy causing significant hardship for many Nigerians.
While the government’s aim to reduce fiscal pressures and encourage investment in the oil sector is understandable, the immediate impact on the cost of living cannot be ignored.
The planned nationwide strike by the NLC underscores discontent among Nigerians.
To address these concerns, the government must openly dialogue with the public and labour unions.
The upcoming address by President Tinubu provides an opportunity for the government to clarify its position and outline its plans to mitigate the impact of the subsidy removal.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the largest oil producer in Africa and the 12th largest in the world.
- The Nigerian oil industry is the largest sector of the economy, contributing over 90% of its total exports.
- Despite being a significant oil producer, Nigeria imports most of its petrol due to a lack of refining capacity.
- The removal of petrol subsidies has been a contentious issue in Nigeria for many years, leading to several nationwide strikes.
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is the largest labour federation in Nigeria, representing millions of workers across various sectors.
About Yohaig NG
Yohaig NG is your reliable source for the latest Naija news today. We provide comprehensive national and international event coverage, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Our platform encourages readers to share their thoughts and opinions, fostering a vibrant community of informed citizens.