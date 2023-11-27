President Tinubu Set to Unveil 2024 Budget in National Assembly

In a significant development, President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to present the 2024 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday. This announcement was confirmed by Dr Ali Umoru, Secretary for Research and Information at the National Assembly, who is currently overseeing protocol arrangements for the event.
The presentation is expected to be a tightly controlled affair, with limited access to the National Assembly Complex due to spatial and security considerations. High-level discussions and preparations are underway, with President Tinubu having formally notified both the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, of his intentions.
The 2024 budget, part of the 2024 – 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), proposes an expenditure of N26.1 trillion. This budget was approved by the Senate’s Committee of Finance after thorough deliberations and consultations with various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) regarding their revenue and expenditure projections.
Key parameters of the budget include new borrowings of N7.8 trillion, an oil price benchmark set at $73.96, and oil production at 1.78 million barrels per day. The budget also anticipates a GDP growth rate of 3.76%, an inflation rate of 21.40%, a benchmark exchange rate of N700 to $1, and a projected budget deficit of N9.04 trillion.
The proposed budget outlines significant allocations, including N8.2 trillion for debt service, N1.3 trillion for statutory transfers, and N1.27 trillion for pension, gratuity, and retiree benefits. It also earmarks N10.2 trillion for total recurrent (non-debt) expenses and N4.49 trillion for capital expenditure.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we recognize the importance of President Tinubu’s upcoming presentation of the 2024 budget to the National Assembly. This event is more than a procedural formality; it is a critical moment for Nigeria’s economic planning and fiscal management.
The proposed budget, with its substantial expenditure of N26.1 trillion, reflects the administration’s ambitious agenda to address the nation’s pressing needs. However, it also raises questions about fiscal sustainability, especially considering the significant new borrowings and the projected budget deficit.
We believe that while ambitious budgeting is necessary for national development, it must be balanced with prudent fiscal management. The administration must ensure that the budget’s allocations are not only substantial but also strategically targeted towards sectors that will drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for Nigerians.
The oil price benchmark and production figures are optimistic yet realistic, considering global economic trends. However, the administration must also focus on diversifying the economy to reduce dependence on oil revenues. This diversification is crucial for long-term economic stability and growth.
The high allocation for debt service is a concern. It underscores the need for the government to adopt more sustainable borrowing practices and explore alternative revenue sources. The administration must prioritize reducing the debt burden to ensure that future generations are not saddled with unsustainable debts.
President Tinubu’s presentation of the 2024 budget is a pivotal moment for Nigeria. It is an opportunity for the administration to demonstrate its commitment to responsible fiscal management and economic growth. We urge the government to consider the long-term implications of its fiscal policies and strive for a budget that balances ambition with sustainability.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s National Budget: The national budget of Nigeria is a financial plan that outlines the government’s projected revenue and expenditure for a specific fiscal year.
- Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF): The MTEF is a three-year rolling expenditure plan that sets the parameters for budgeting in Nigeria, ensuring consistency with the government’s fiscal policy.
- Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP): The FSP is a component of the MTEF, providing a framework for the alignment of fiscal, monetary, and sectoral strategies with national priorities.
- Budget Presentation: The presentation of the budget to the National Assembly is a constitutional requirement in Nigeria, allowing for legislative scrutiny and approval.
- Economic Diversification: Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts aim to reduce dependence on oil revenues by developing other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services.