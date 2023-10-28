Prof. Tunji Olaopa Appointed As Fcsc Chairman Set To Assume Role On November 30

Prof. Tunji Olaopa Appointed as FCSC Chairman, Set to Assume Role on November 30

President Bola Tinubu has officially approved the appointment of Prof. Tunji Olaopa as the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC). This appointment is pending the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate. Alongside Olaopa, 11 other individuals have been appointed to oversee the country’s civil service operations, effective from November 30, 2023.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this information in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu appoints new Federal Civil Service Commission leadership team.’ The newly appointed members include representatives from various states, such as Dr Daudu Jalo, Ms Gekpe Grace Isu, Dr Chamberlain Nwele, and Mr Rufus Godwins, among others.

Ngelale further noted that the new FCSC leadership would officially begin their duties on November 30, 2023, succeeding the current FCSC Chairman and members whose tenure concludes on November 29, 2023. President Tinubu expressed his expectations for the new FCSC leadership to spearhead the transformation, reorientation, and digitisation of the Federal Bureaucracy to foster growth.

Editorial:
The recent appointments to the Federal Civil Service Commission signify a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s bureaucratic landscape. As the nation grapples with the challenges of modernisation and digitisation, it’s imperative to have a competent leadership team at the helm of the civil service.

Prof. Tunji Olaopa and the newly appointed members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Their collective responsibility is not just to oversee the operations but to drive transformative changes that align with the nation’s growth aspirations. The emphasis on digitisation, in particular, is timely, given the global shift towards digital governance and administration.

However, while appointments are essential, the real test lies in execution. The new leadership must prioritise transparency, efficiency, and innovation. Collaborative efforts, stakeholder engagement, and a clear vision will be crucial in steering the civil service towards a future-ready direction.

Did You Know?

  • The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) plays a vital role in the recruitment, promotion, and discipline of civil servants in Nigeria.
  • Nigeria’s civil service is one of the largest in Africa, employing a significant portion of the country’s workforce.
  • Modernising and digitising the civil service can lead to improved service delivery, transparency, and efficiency.
  • The FCSC has a mandate to ensure that appointments and promotions in the civil service are based on merit.
  • A robust and efficient civil service is crucial for the effective implementation of government policies and programmes.

