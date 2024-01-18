Reps Demand Refund of N85bn COVID-19 Funds from Ministries

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has taken a firm stance, directing the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments to return N75 billion allocated as COVID-19 intervention funds. This directive followed a motion by Bassey Akiba, a Labour Party member from Cross River State, prompted by the ministry’s absence at the investigative hearing. The committee invited 59 Ministries, Departments and Agencies for a hearing on the alleged mismanagement of funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Initially scheduled for January 17, the hearing was postponed to the following day due to an explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State. At the National Assembly, Akiba’s motion, which was seconded and adopted, mandated the ministry to refund the funds to the Federal Government. Committee Chairman Bamidele Salam expressed disappointment over the ministry’s repeated failure to honour invitations, emphasizing the need for accountability for the N75bn COVID-19 intervention funds.
Similarly, the committee instructed the Federal Ministry of Health to return N10bn allocated for COVID-19 vaccine production but remained unspent. Unlike the Trade Ministry, the Health Ministry was represented by Permanent Secretary Daju Kachallom, who stated that the funds were with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation. The committee insisted on the refund, suggesting the ministry could reapply for the funds if needed.
In a related directive, the Rural Electrification Agency’s Director General, Salihijo Ahmed, was asked to provide documentation on the agency’s use of its COVID-19 Intervention funds. Ahmed, who appeared at the hearing, requested additional time to submit the necessary documents, with the committee setting a deadline for submission and a follow-up appearance.
Editorial:
The recent directive by the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee for the return of N85 billion in COVID-19 intervention funds highlights a critical aspect of governance: accountability. In these challenging times, when funds are allocated for specific crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, every penny must be accounted for and used for its intended purpose. The committee’s firm stance in demanding refunds from ministries that have either mismanaged or not utilized these funds is a commendable step towards ensuring fiscal responsibility.
This situation underscores the importance of transparency in government spending, especially in times of crisis. Public funds are a trust from the citizens to the government, and mismanagement or lack of accountability erodes public confidence. The committee’s actions serve as a reminder to all governmental bodies of their duty to the public. It’s not just about allocating funds; it’s about ensuring they are used effectively and efficiently.
This scenario highlights the need for robust systems and processes to track and monitor the use of public funds. It’s not enough to allocate resources; there must be a mechanism to audit and review how these funds are spent regularly. As we move forward, let’s advocate for more robust oversight and accountability mechanisms in all government sectors. This will prevent misuse of funds and reinforce public trust in our institutions.
Did You Know?
- The COVID-19 pandemic led to the most significant global economic shutdown since World War II.
- The pandemic significantly impacted Nigeria’s economy, heavily reliant on oil, and led to a recession in 2020.
- The concept of public accounts committees in parliaments is a common practice worldwide, aimed at overseeing government expenditures.
- Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index often highlights the correlation between corruption and the mismanagement of public funds.
- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided financial assistance to many countries, including Nigeria, to combat the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.