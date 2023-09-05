Rivers Govt Demolishes AIT Mast, Disrupts Broadcasts

The Rivers State Government has taken down an analogue mast belonging to African Independent Television (AIT) in Port Harcourt. The mast’s collapse also damaged the transmission building, disrupting AIT’s terrestrial broadcasts in the South-South and South-East states.
The government claims the land occupied by AIT is a Government Reserved Area (GRA) and has been working to reclaim it. The demolition operation lasted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., leaving AIT staff stranded and unable to proceed with their scheduled programming.
Sources indicate that the government had previously asked AIT to relocate its mast and transmitter. However, the media house did not comply within the nine months given.
The government proceeded with the demolition due to AIT’s non-compliance.
An anonymous AIT worker revealed that the Rivers State Government had issued a notice in March. Despite the pending legal dispute over the land, the government went ahead with the demolition.
The state government has released no official statement as of yet.
Editorial
The Rivers State Government’s decision to demolish AIT’s mast and transmission house is a concerning development that raises questions about freedom of the press and property rights in Nigeria.
While the government has the right to reclaim its property, how this was done—especially given the pending legal dispute—suggests a disregard for due process.
The absence of an official statement from the government further muddies the waters. Transparency is crucial to maintaining public trust and upholding the rule of law.
The government should have waited for the court’s decision before taking such a drastic step, particularly when it impacts the operations of a media house and, by extension, the public’s access to information.
This incident is a cautionary tale for media organisations and property owners.
It underscores the importance of adhering to legal procedures and the need for transparent communication between parties to avoid such confrontations.
Did You Know?
- African Independent Television (AIT) is a privately-owned television broadcaster in Nigeria, launched in 1996.
- Government Reserved Areas (GRAs) in Nigeria are areas set aside for government use, often featuring better infrastructure and services.
- Freedom of the press is protected under Section 22 of the Nigerian Constitution, which mandates the media to hold the government accountable.
- Port Harcourt, where the incident occurred, is the capital of Rivers State and a significant commercial hub in Nigeria.
- The Rivers State Government has been involved in several land use and property rights controversies.