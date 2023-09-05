Sanwo-Olu Shuffles Cabinet, Seeks Approval for 18 New Commissioners

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has submitted a revised list of commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly. Five names were dropped, including Folashade Adefisayo and Solape Hammond.
Six new nominees, such as Afolabi Tajudeen and Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, replaced them.
The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, directed the screening committee to evaluate the nominees starting Tuesday. The governor’s letter emphasized a balanced selection of candidates, reflecting the state’s diversity.
The Assembly had previously rejected 17 out of 39 nominees, sparking controversy.
Editorial
Governor Sanwo-Olu’s reshuffling of his cabinet nominees is a significant political move that warrants scrutiny. Dropping five names and introducing six new ones indicate a desire for fresh perspectives.
However, the previous rejection of 17 nominees raises questions about the vetting process and the criteria used for selection.
The Lagos State House of Assembly is crucial in ensuring that the nominees are fit for their respective roles. The screening committee must conduct a thorough evaluation, considering political affiliations, competence, and experience.
This reshuffling also provides an opportunity to address gender imbalance and promote diversity within the cabinet.
The nominees need to reflect the rich tapestry of Lagos State, ensuring that all communities are adequately represented.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is Nigeria’s most populous and central financial hub.
- The Lagos State House of Assembly is one of the oldest legislative houses in Nigeria, established in 1979.
- Mudashiru Obasa, the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, has been in office since 2015.
- The Lagos State government has a history of pioneering initiatives in governance, including introducing the first Bus Rapid Transit system in Nigeria.
- The role of a commissioner in Nigeria is similar to that of a minister at the federal level, responsible for a specific portfolio such as health, education, or transportation.