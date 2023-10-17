Senate Chaos: Ndume Exits in Protest Over Akpabio’s Ruling

On Tuesday, October 17, the Senate witnessed a dramatic turn of events when Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, called for an urgent private meeting during the plenary. This decision came shortly after the Senate’s Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, exited the chamber. Ndume’s exit was a result of a ruling that declared him out of order.
Senator Ndume, representing APC Borno South, had raised concerns about alleged mistakes made and overlooked by Senate President Akpabio. Specifically, Ndume pointed out an error in a motion presented by Senator Summaila Kawu of NNPP Kano South. The motion, which discussed the potential reopening of the Nigerian-Niger Border, lacked a proper title.
Standing by order 51 of the Senate’s rules, Ndume asked Akpabio to allow corrections to any mistakes identified during the plenary. He emphasised the importance of adhering to the Senate’s procedures and rectifying any errors before proceeding. However, Akpabio responded by stating that once a ruling has been made on an issue, it cannot be revisited. He then ruled Ndume out of order.
Senator Sunday Karimi of APC Kogi West tried to support Ndume’s argument but was also ruled out of order by Akpabio. In an attempt to mediate the situation, Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, cited Order 16, which mandates a formal motion for the correction or review of a previous decision. Akpabio’s decision to uphold Barau’s point of order further upset Ndume, who then tried to raise another point of order (order 54) to address the perceived mistake. However, before he could fully present his case, Akpabio ruled him out of order once more.
Frustrated by the turn of events, Ndume gathered his documents and left the chamber in a huff. The unexpected incident left the Senators in a state of confusion, prompting them to enter a closed-door session, which was ongoing at the time of this report.
Editorial:
We, at Yohaig NG, believe that the Senate, as a crucial arm of the Nigerian government, should uphold the highest standards of decorum and professionalism. The recent incident involving Senate President Akpabio and Senator Ndume raises concerns about the Senate’s ability to handle internal disagreements amicably. While the Senate needs to have rules and procedures, it’s equally crucial for these rules to be applied judiciously and consistently. The abrupt exit of a senior member like Ndume underscores the need for better communication and understanding among the Senate members. Such incidents not only disrupt the Senate’s proceedings but also erode public trust in the institution. Those in power must ensure that the Senate remains a place of respectful debate and constructive dialogue. Only then can it effectively serve the Nigerian people.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Senate is the upper chamber of Nigeria’s bicameral legislature, the National Assembly.
- The Senate consists of 109 members, with three Senators from each of the 36 states and one from the Federal Capital Territory.
- The primary role of the Senate is to make laws, review existing laws, and provide oversight on the executive arm of government.
- The Senate President is the third in the Nigerian presidential line of succession.
- The Nigerian Senate has been in existence since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, playing a pivotal role in the country’s legislative processes.