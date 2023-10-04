Senate Halts CBN Loans, Cautions Tinubu on CNG Project

The Senate has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu against unlawful expenditure, urging him to seek a supplementary budget for the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative.
The directive, delivered through its Committee on Gas, led by Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe, comes in the wake of President Tinubu’s announcement of measures to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.
The Senate emphasised the legal stance against extra-budgetary spending, praising Tinubu for the CNG initiative but cautioning against spending taxpayers’ money without National Assembly approval.
The committee chairman, while lauding the CNG initiative, highlighted its potential to ease citizens’ hardship.
However, he stressed:
“The President should not embark on extra-budgetary expenditure because it would be inconsistent with the provisions of the law.”
The senators also voiced their opposition to extra-budgetary expenditure through ‘Ways and Means,’ asserting that the legislature is prepared to support and bring relief to the people.
Jarigbe expressed that a 2023 supplementary budget would be more suitable than the previous administration’s ‘Ways and Means’ approach, which has been a significant point of contention in the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Editorial
In the wake of the Senate’s admonition to President Bola Tinubu regarding the Compressed Natural Gas initiative, we find ourselves amidst a pivotal discourse on fiscal responsibility and adherence to legal frameworks within our governance structures.
The unfolding narrative is not merely a dialogue on the merits of the CNG initiative but a broader reflection on how we, as a nation, navigate the delicate balance between progressive policy implementation and strict adherence to legislative protocols.
The Senate’s call for a supplementary budget underscores a critical aspect of democratic governance: accountability and adherence to established legal and fiscal frameworks. Even the most well-intentioned initiatives must be executed within the bounds of the law to safeguard our democratic institutions and uphold public trust.
The adherence to fiscal protocols and transparency in governmental spending is not merely a legal obligation but a moral imperative to ensure equitable, transparent, and accountable governance.
As we navigate through the complexities of implementing progressive policies such as the CNG initiative, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold the principles that safeguard our democracy.
We advocate for a thorough and transparent discourse on the CNG initiative, ensuring that it is not only fiscally sound but also implemented in a manner that adheres to our collective democratic principles and values.
Did You Know?
- Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is touted as a cleaner, more environmentally friendly alternative to petrol and diesel for vehicular movement.
- Nigeria is one of the top 10 countries with the largest natural gas reserves in the world, making CNG a viable option for the nation’s energy and transportation sectors.
- The use of CNG in vehicles can reduce carbon monoxide emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional fuels.
- The global CNG market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by increasing environmental concerns and the availability of natural gas.
- In several countries, including India and Brazil, CNG has been successfully implemented as a primary fuel for public transport, reducing both costs and environmental impact.