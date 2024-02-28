Senate Investigates Ajaokuta Steel’s $496m Settlement with Global Infrastructure

The Nigerian Senate has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the dealings of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and the National Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) in Kogi State, covering activities from 2008 to the present. This inquiry aims to shed light on the controversial $496 million payment reportedly made to Pramod Mittal, Chairman of Global Infrastructure Holdings Limited, by the Federal Government in September 2022, intended to resolve contractual disputes.
The Senate seeks to understand the rationale behind the re-concession of NIOMCO, especially after the initial agreement was terminated during the Yar’adua administration. A positive review from the International Chamber of Commerce in London supported this decision.
The probe was initiated following a motion by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP Kogi Central), who highlighted the failure of Ajaokuta Steel Mill and NIOMCO to commence steel production despite decades of investment and the potential to advance Nigeria’s technological and industrial sectors significantly.
The Senate’s investigation, led by Senator Adeniyi Ayodele Adegbonmire (SAN), will involve consultations with relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and stakeholders within the steel sector to compile a detailed report on the affairs of these two critical establishments from 2018 onwards.
Editorial:
The Senate’s decision to probe the financial and operational activities of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and NIOMCO marks a pivotal step towards unravelling decades of inefficiency and alleged financial mismanagement within Nigeria’s steel industry. The focus on the $496 million settlement with Pramod Mittal’s Global Infrastructure Holdings Limited underlines the urgent need for transparency and accountability in managing the nation’s resources.
Ajaokuta Steel Company, envisioned as a cornerstone for Nigeria’s industrialization, has remained dormant, symbolizing a missed opportunity for economic development and a significant drain on national resources. The Senate’s investigation into these matters is timely and necessary to correct past mistakes and realign the country’s industrial strategy towards sustainable development.
As the probe unfolds, all stakeholders must cooperate fully, ensuring the investigation is thorough and unbiased. The outcome of this inquiry can set a new precedent for how Nigeria handles its natural and financial resources, paving the way for a revitalized industrial sector that can contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economy.
Did You Know?
- Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, established in the late 1970s, was designed to be Africa’s largest steel manufacturing plant, with the potential to transform Nigeria into a major player in the global steel market.
- Nigeria spends approximately $3.3 billion annually on steel imports, underscoring the critical importance of operationalizing domestic steel production facilities like Ajaokuta and NIOMCO.
- The International Chamber of Commerce in London significantly resolves international commercial disputes involving state and corporate entities.
- The re-concession of NIOMCO and the settlement with Global Infrastructure Holdings Limited raise essential questions about Nigeria’s steel sector’s governance and strategic direction.
- The Senate’s probe into Ajaokuta Steel and NIOMCO represents a broader effort to address systemic challenges within Nigeria’s industrial and mining sectors, aiming to unlock the country’s vast economic potential.