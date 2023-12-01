Senate Urges FG to Deny Funds to Non-Democratic Councils

The Nigerian Senate has called on the Federal Government to withhold statutory allocations to local government councils that are not democratically elected. This resolution, passed unanimously by the upper chamber, is aimed at curbing the dictatorial tendencies of state governors.
The decision was made following a motion by Senator Abba Moro, highlighting the urgent need to halt the erosion of democracy, particularly in light of the dissolution of elected councils in Benue State. The Senate decried replacing elected local government councils with caretaker committees as undemocratic, violating Nigeria’s constitution.
Senator Victor Umeh, representing the Anambra Senatorial district, supported the motion and expressed concern over how this issue undermines the local government system in Nigeria. The Senate condemned the arbitrary dissolution of democratically elected local government councils in Benue and other states.
The Senate urged the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, to respect his oath of office, adhere to the rule of law, review the constitution of caretaker committees, and reinstate the elected councils. The Senate’s debate continued with a focus on the merits and general principles of the 2024 appropriation bill.
Editorial
The Nigerian Senate’s resolution to withhold allocations from non-democratically elected local government councils is a significant step towards strengthening democracy at the grassroots level. This move sends a clear message about the importance of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law in governance.
Dissolving elected councils and replacing them with caretaker committees undermines the democratic process and disenfranchises the electorate. It is essential that local governments, which are closest to the people, operate on the principles of democracy and accountability.
The Senate’s call for the reinstatement of elected councils is a reminder of the need for all levels of government to adhere to constitutional provisions. Respect for democratic norms and practices is crucial for the stability and development of the nation.
However, while withholding funds may serve as a deterrent to undemocratic practices, it is also essential to consider the potential impact on the delivery of services locally. The Federal Government and the Senate must ensure that measures taken do not adversely affect the citizens who rely on local government services.
As Nigeria continues to navigate its democratic journey, the role of the Senate in safeguarding democratic values and practices is commendable. It is imperative for all stakeholders, including state governments, to work collaboratively to promote and protect the tenets of democracy in the country.
Did You Know?
- Local government councils in Nigeria play a crucial role in grassroots governance, providing essential services and representing the interests of local communities.
- The dissolution of elected local councils and the appointment of caretaker committees have been contentious issues in Nigeria, often leading to legal and political disputes.
- Democratic governance at the local level is vital for the overall health of a nation’s democracy, as it ensures representation and accountability to the people.
- The Nigerian constitution provides for the establishment and functions of local government councils, emphasizing the importance of democratic governance at this level.
- The withholding of funds to enforce democratic practices is a tool used by legislative bodies to ensure compliance with constitutional provisions and democratic norms.