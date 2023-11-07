Senator Defends LP’s Stance on National Assembly SUV Purchase

Senator Neda Imasuen of the Labour Party, serving as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, has addressed the controversy surrounding the National Assembly’s plan to purchase Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for each lawmaker, a move that has sparked public outcry amid Nigeria’s economic challenges. The SUVs in question are reported to be worth N160m each.
Senator Imasuen, representing Edo Central, pointed out the impracticality of the eight Labour Party senators in the National Assembly attempting to halt the purchase, given their small number against the total of 109 senators. He emphasised that while they can express their opposition, the majority will likely prevail.
The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, had previously urged the party’s National Assembly members to refrain from participating in what he termed ‘insensitive and wasteful’ spending, which contradicts the party’s pro-people ethos.
However, Senator Imasuen clarified that the Labour Party senators have not initiated this expenditure and that it is a recurring practice every four years. He also mentioned that senators are given the option to purchase these vehicles after their tenure, and if declined, the vehicles revert to the Senate’s possession.
Editorial
As we examine the unfolding situation in the National Assembly regarding the proposed purchase of luxury SUVs, we must reflect on the broader implications of such decisions. The outcry from the public is not without merit; it is a response to what is perceived as a disconnect between the elected representatives and the economic realities faced by the citizens they serve.
We believe that the Labour Party’s stance, though seemingly inconsequential against the majority, is a necessary act of defiance. It is a statement that aligns with the values of accountability and fiscal prudence. The argument that the rejection of the SUVs by a few would not impact the budget or the National Assembly’s image misses a critical point: leadership is as much about perception as it is about action.
The practice of lavish spending every four years, as mentioned by Senator Imasuen, should not be a tradition that goes unchallenged. It is time for a cultural shift within the halls of governance, where austerity measures are not just for the populace but for the leaders as well.
We advocate for a re-evaluation of such expenditures, with a call for transparency and a move towards more modest allocations that reflect the economic conditions of the country. The Labour Party senators, though outnumbered, carry the voice of reason and fiscal responsibility. It is a voice that should resonate with all members of the National Assembly, urging them to reconsider and, perhaps, recalibrate their priorities in line with the nation’s economic health and the well-being of its people.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s National Assembly consists of 109 senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives, representing the federal legislative arm.
- The concept of ‘right of first refusal’ for vehicles used by Nigerian senators allows them to purchase their official vehicles after their tenure, a practice not commonly found in other democratic legislatures.
- The Labour Party in Nigeria, though not one of the two traditionally dominant parties, has been gaining significant ground as a ‘pro-people’ party, advocating for the interests of the working class.
- Nigeria’s public debt as of 2021 stood at approximately $87 billion, highlighting the critical need for prudent fiscal management within all government spending.
- The cost of a single SUV proposed for Nigerian lawmakers could fund multiple small-scale businesses or social programmes, illustrating the potential impact of alternative spending priorities.