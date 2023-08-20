Senator Ngwu Vows to Finish Abandoned Road Projects in Enugu

Senator Osita Ngwu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, has committed to completing all ongoing and abandoned road projects within Enugu West Senatorial District.
After touring some ongoing projects, he made this pledge, stating that they would receive the government’s attention through his engagements with relevant ministries and agencies.
The tour led him to Amukwu Affa in Udi Local Council to assess the state of work on the road project following the resumption of activities by IDC Construction Limited.
He also inspected the ongoing Udi North Ring Road, covering the Ikedimkpa-Amokwu-Egede Umuoka-Ojieyu-Awhum-Umulumgbe stretch. This road was initiated by former Senator Ike Ekweremadu in 2018, with only 15% executed due to insufficient funds.
A construction company representative informed Senator Ngwu that the contract for the 14-kilometre ring road was awarded in 2018 at N6 billion.
The 15% deposit paid was used to construct four kilometres, and another four kilometres are underway following the release of the N2 billion SUKUK fund.
The company promised to complete the stretch before Christmas and appealed for assistance in getting more funds to cover the entire 14km. They assured that the road could be completed eight months before the next rainy season if funds were available.
Addressing the contractor and the community, Senator Ngwu thanked the construction company for their progress and commitment.
He also appreciated his predecessor, Ekweremadu, for attracting the project and urged the community to support the Enugu State and Federal Governments.
Editorial:
The pledge by Senator Osita Ngwu to complete abandoned road projects in Enugu West Senatorial District is a significant step towards improving infrastructure in the region.
Road projects are often initiated with great fanfare but left incomplete due to various challenges, including lack of funds, bureaucratic hurdles, and political will.
Senator Ngwu’s commitment to engage with relevant agencies and ensure the completion of these projects is a welcome development.
The state of roads in many parts of Nigeria is a cause for concern. Poor road infrastructure hampers economic activities and poses serious safety risks to road users.
The situation in Enugu West Senatorial District reflects a broader national problem. The commitment to complete the Udi North Ring Road and other projects within the district is a step in the right direction.
However, the success of this initiative will depend on several factors, including the timely release of funds, effective collaboration between various stakeholders, and strict monitoring of the project’s progress.
The community’s support and active participation will also ensure the projects are completed as planned.
Senator Ngwu’s efforts should serve as a model for other lawmakers and government officials. Infrastructure development should be a priority, and abandoned projects must be revived and completed.
This requires a concerted effort from all levels of government and a commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective governance.
Did You Know?
- The Udi North Ring Road project was initiated by former Senator Ike Ekweremadu in 2018, but only 15% was executed due to insufficient funds.
- The contract for the 14-kilometre ring road was awarded at N6 billion, with N2 billion SUKUK fund released for construction.
- Senator Ngwu has expressed gratitude to the construction company for their progress and commitment, promising support to ensure completion.
- The construction company has assured that the road can be completed eight months before the next rainy season if funds are available.
- Senator Ngwu’s pledge aligns with Nigeria’s broader need for infrastructure development, highlighting the importance of reviving and completing abandoned projects.