Senator Shekarau Criticizes High Cost of Governance, Advocates for Streamlining the National Assembly

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who represents Kano Central, criticised Nigeria’s high cost of governance. In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, he offered advice to President Bola Tinubu, urging a reduction in federal lawmakers.
Shekarau argued that the National Assembly’s dual-chamber structure, consisting of 109 senators and 360 House of Representatives members, is unnecessarily costly.
“We don’t need to have the two chambers, the two houses,” he said. “I don’t think we really need this much at the moment.”
Expressing doubts about Tinubu’s willingness to take action, Shekarau stated,
“I wonder if he’ll have the courage to do all the constitutional amendments and go through the process, and reduce all of this.”
The former governor of Kano State further suggested that decreasing the number of parastatals would lessen the number of oversight assignments, thereby reducing the central government’s burden.
Shekarau argued in favour of devolving more power to the states and local governments, which he believes would cut costs at the federal level.
He also highlighted the government’s excessive spending at the centre and the creation of too many agencies and parastatals. In his view, neither former President Goodluck Jonathan nor former President Muhammadu Buhari dared to implement the Oronsaye report, which suggested cost-saving measures, including the merger and abolition of certain parastatals.
“The moment you create a parastatal, you’re already talking of board members, chief executive, directors, departments, and the overhead cost of running all these agencies add quite a lot to the expenses of running the government,” he added.
Editorial Nigeria’s Governance Costs: A Call for Structural Reform
Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s recent critique of Nigeria’s high cost of governance raises valid concerns about the efficiency and effectiveness of our political structure. In light of the current economic climate, it’s clear that the nation must take bold steps towards fiscal responsibility and sustainable governance.
The senator’s proposal to reduce the number of federal lawmakers and consolidate the National Assembly into a single chamber is controversial.
However, it presents a worthwhile starting point for a comprehensive debate on restructuring the country’s political architecture to serve its citizens better.
The high cost of running numerous parastatals and agencies is another concern. The non-implementation of the Oronsaye report, which recommended the merger or abolition of certain parastatals, illustrates a lack of political will to tackle these pressing issues.
Indeed, a review of the entire political structure is long overdue.
We must reevaluate and adjust our governance model to deliver more value to the Nigerian people.
