Senators Criticise Akpabio Over Hastened Bill Approvals

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has vocally criticised Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, accusing him of approving the passage of several executive bills without consulting other Senate members.
A video from a recent Senate sitting showcased Ndume expressing his disapproval over the passage of certain bills without formal reading and contributions from members.
Similarly, Senator Ogoshi Onawo from Nasarawa State, representing the Peoples Democratic Party, condemned Akpabio’s rapidity in seeking to pass some bills, emphasising that such swift actions are not beneficial for the country and undermine informed decision-making.
Akpabio, responding to the criticisms, stated:
“If the bills we pass are good for the country, history will judge me right. I don’t think we would come here to pass a bill that’s not good for the interest of Nigerians. So, your point of order is noted.”
The senators insist that every member should be adequately informed, conduct research, and make positive contributions, especially when dealing with sensitive bills, to ensure better outcomes for the country.
Editorial
The recent criticisms levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, particularly concerning the rapid passage of executive bills without thorough scrutiny and input from other senators, spotlight a critical issue within legislative processes.
This practice, while expedient, potentially bypasses the essential democratic principle of collective decision-making and thorough examination, which are pivotal in ensuring that legislation is robust, effective, and in the best interest of the citizenry.
We assert that the legislative process should be inherently democratic, transparent, and inclusive, ensuring that every bill is subjected to rigorous scrutiny and that every senator is allowed to contribute to the discourse.
The haste in passing bills, especially those of significant import, could inadvertently overlook potential pitfalls and nuances that might only become apparent upon deeper examination.
The Senate must uphold the principles of thoroughness and collective decision-making, ensuring that every legislation is not only beneficial but also devoid of unintended consequences.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Senate is the upper chamber of the National Assembly and plays a crucial role in the legislative process, scrutinising and passing bills into law.
- The process of passing a bill in the Nigerian Senate typically involves several readings, during which the bill is debated and scrutinised by the senators before it is either passed or rejected.
- The Senate President, as the presiding officer of the Senate, plays a pivotal role in overseeing the legislative process, ensuring order during debates, and facilitating the passage of bills.
- Executive bills are often proposed by the executive arm of government and are typically considered to be of urgent national importance, sometimes necessitating expedited consideration and passage.
- The Nigerian Senate has faced various criticisms in the past regarding its legislative processes, particularly concerning transparency, inclusiveness, and the thoroughness of its scrutiny of bills.