Senior Advocate Advises President Tinubu on Combating Food Crisis

Albert Akpomudje, a distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has called upon President Bola Tinubu to confront the critical issues of insecurity and inadequate power supply to overcome the nation’s escalating food insecurity. Speaking to reporters in Ughelli, Delta State, Akpomudje highlighted the pressing issue of illegal farmland occupation across the country, severely hampered agricultural activities and diminished food production.
Akpomudje underscored the importance of stable electricity in achieving Nigeria’s full potential and improving the overall quality of life. He suggested that addressing insecurity, particularly the challenge posed by herdsmen who have encroached on substantial agricultural lands, alongside enhancing the power sector, could drastically mitigate the hardships Nigerians currently face. The advocate stressed that these actions would enable farmers to cultivate their lands safely, stimulate the manufacturing and production sectors, and ultimately revitalize companies that have left due to operational difficulties.
The situation in Delta State, particularly in the Uwheru axis, was pointed out as a specific example of how herdsmen’s occupation has prevented local farmers from accessing their fields. Akpomudje’s plea to President Tinubu calls for urgent measures to restore security and power reliability, paving the way for a sustainable solution to the food insecurity crisis and the broader economic challenges confronting Nigeria.
Editorial:
In the face of Nigeria’s deepening food security crisis, the advice rendered by Albert Akpomudje, SAN, to President Bola Tinubu serves as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness of security, energy, and economic well-being. The illegal occupation of farmlands by herdsmen, coupled with a faltering power supply, presents a formidable barrier to the nation’s agricultural productivity and industrial capabilities. These issues, if left unaddressed, threaten not only the Nigerian people’s sustenance but also the nation’s economic stability and future growth.
We collectively urge the administration to heed Akpomudje’s counsel, viewing it not as mere criticism but as a roadmap towards achieving resilience and prosperity. By taking decisive action against the threats to security and investing in the power sector, the government can unlock Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial potential. This would ensure food availability, promote job creation, enhance the quality of life, and stabilize the economy.
The plight of the people in Delta State, particularly in the Uwheru area, exemplifies the urgent need for such interventions. Farmers’ inability to access their lands due to fear of attack starkly illustrates the country’s broader challenges. Addressing these issues requires a holistic approach encompassing security reforms, infrastructural development, and policy innovations to empower local communities and foster a conducive environment for economic activities.
In championing this cause, we affirm our belief in Nigeria’s capacity to overcome its challenges. The path to food security and economic vitality lies in a concerted effort to dismantle the barriers to agricultural and industrial development. Let this call to action resonate across all levels of government, inspiring policies and initiatives that pave the way for a prosperous, self-sufficient Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest agricultural producers in Africa, yet it faces significant challenges in food security due to various factors, including insecurity and infrastructure deficits.
- The Uwheru community in Delta State, mentioned by Albert Akpomudje, is part of the country’s agriculturally rich but conflict-affected regions, highlighting the complex interplay between security and agricultural productivity.
- Electricity access and reliability in Nigeria are among the lowest in Africa, affecting households and the operational capacity of industries, including the crucial agricultural sector.
- Herdsmen conflicts have become a notable security challenge in Nigeria, affecting several states across the country and leading to a significant impact on agricultural activities and rural livelihoods.
- Despite these challenges, Nigeria has immense potential for solar and hydroelectric power generation, suggesting that investments in these areas could significantly improve the country’s power supply and support economic development.