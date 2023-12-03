Serap Calls On Senate President To Reject N15 Billion Vp Residence Plan

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has made a solid appeal to Senate President Mr Godswill Akpabio, urging him to decisively reject the proposed N15 billion expenditure for constructing a new residence for Vice President Mr Kashim Shettima. This proposal, put forward by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has sparked significant controversy.
In a letter dated December 2, 2023, SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, emphasized that the planned expenditure blatantly violates the Nigerian Constitution and the country’s international commitments to anti-corruption and human rights. SERAP argues that the Senate has a constitutional duty to ensure that such spending aligns with constitutional provisions and the oath of office of public officials.
The organization also highlighted the Senate’s responsibility to address Nigeria’s debt crisis by rejecting unnecessary and wasteful expenditures. This includes the proposed N2.8 billion for FCTA publicity and other extravagant spending in the 2023 supplementary budget and the 2024 budget proposed by President Bola Tinubu.
SERAP warned that approving the N15 billion for a ‘befitting residence’ for the vice president, especially when the government plans to allocate a significant portion of the 2024 budget to debt service, would be a grave violation of public trust. Nigeria’s public debt, as of June, stood at 87.4 trillion naira, with 38% owed to external creditors.
The organization also urged the Senate to refer allegations of corruption in spending the previously approved N7 billion for the vice president’s residence construction to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.
SERAP’s stance is clear: the National Assembly, including the Senate, must exercise its constitutional oversight role to prevent wasteful government spending. This is crucial for upholding the Nigerian Constitution and fulfilling the fiduciary duties owed to the citizens.
Editorial:
As we consider the recent appeal by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to Senate President Mr Godswill Akpabio, urging him to reject the N15 billion plan for a new vice presidential residence, we are reminded of the critical role of fiscal responsibility in governance. This situation is pivotal for the Senate to demonstrate its commitment to prudent financial management and constitutional oversight responsibilities.
The proposal to spend such a substantial amount on a residence, especially in the context of Nigeria’s burgeoning debt and economic challenges, raises severe questions about priorities and the stewardship of public funds. Our leaders must align their spending decisions with the broader needs and welfare of the populace, particularly in times of economic strain.
The role of the Senate in this scenario is not just about rejecting a single expenditure but about setting a precedent for how public funds are managed. It’s about ensuring that every naira the government spends delivers maximum benefit to the people it serves. The Senate’s decision in this matter will send a strong message about its stance on accountability and fiscal responsibility.
This situation underscores the importance of transparency in government spending. The public has a right to know how their money is used and hold their leaders accountable for their financial decisions. The Senate’s response to SERAP’s appeal will test its commitment to these principles.
In navigating this challenge, the Senate must remember that its decisions have far-reaching implications. The choices made today will affect the current fiscal landscape but also the economic future of the nation. It is a responsibility that should not be taken lightly.
As we advocate for responsible governance, we must also engage in constructive dialogue and seek solutions that balance the present’s needs with the future’s demands. The Senate’s actions in the coming days will be a testament to its dedication to serving the Nigerian people with integrity and foresight.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s public debt as of June 2023 stood at a staggering 87.4 trillion naira, highlighting the critical need for prudent fiscal management.
- Under Section 14(2)(b), the Nigerian Constitution mandates that the people’s security and welfare be the government’s primary purpose.
- The National Assembly can reject any part of the budget, including the proposed N15 billion for the vice president’s residence, under sections 59(2) and 299 of the Nigerian Constitution.
- Nigerian law does not clearly define the concept of a ‘befitting residence’ for government officials, leading to varying interpretations and potential misuse of funds.
- SERAP, established in 2004, has been a leading voice in advocating for transparency and accountability in government spending in Nigeria.